that also pushed forHe combined his review of first-year economic accomplishments, which he called record-breaking, withWhile he called out members of the military, law enforcement and veterans for special recognition, he made few references to the work of other federal employees.Trump said to applause. "So tonight, I call on the Congress to empower every cabinet secretary with the authority to reward good workers - and to remove federal employees who undermine the public trust or fail the American people.""Since its passage,- and we are hiring talented people who love our vets as much as we do," he said.In the regulatory arena, Trump also invoked new Washington accountability.he declared, alluding to major changes in direction at the Environmental Protection Agency and the Energy Department. "We have ended the war on American energy and we have ended the war on beautiful clean coal. We are now an exporter of energy to the world."Every federal dollar should beand, where appropriate,to permanently fix the infrastructure deficit," he said. "Any bill must also streamline the permitting and approval process, getting it down to no more than two years, and perhaps even one."Trump repeated a familiar complaint that the permit approval for "a simple road" takes 10 years, while the Empire State Building was built in only a year. An earlier leaked version and past rhetoric suggested an infrastructure plan that relies heavily on incentivizing private investment.While Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress last February promised to shrink government, this year he called upon "all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve."In mentioning last year's natural disasters, he name-checked all the regions, saying, "To everyone still recovering in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, California, and everywhere else, we are with you, we love you, and we will pull through together."He praised a variety of groups who are part of the movement for "rediscovering the American way," including police, military, veterans, the border patrol and medics."For the last year we have sought to restore the bonds of trust between our citizens and their government," Trump said, mentioning his"To speed access to breakthrough cures and affordable generic drugs, last year thethan ever before in our history. We also believe thatIn pushing for his toughened immigration policies ("Americans are dreamers too") Trump singled out a family victimized by the violent MS-13 gang. "We have proposedand support our ICE and Border Patrol Agents, so that this cannot ever happen again," he said.Repeating his familiar call for a southern border wall, Trump also introduced Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Celestino Martinez who with ICE spent the last 15 years fighting gang violence.In the defense realm, Trump called for Congress toincluding modernizing and rebuilding the nuclear arsenal. He did not mention the spending caps on civilian agencies."Our warriors in Afghanistan also have new rules of engagement," he said. "Along with their heroic Afghan partners,In foreign policy,and singled out a defector from North Korea for his bravery and perseverance. He also asked Congress to pass legislation to help ensure American foreign-assistance dollars always serve American interests, and only go to America's friends."Trump's honored guests looking on from the gallery also included Coast Guard aviation electronics technician Ashlee Leppert, who performed heroics in Texas following Hurricane Harvey, and Army Staff Sergeant Justin Peck who helped battle ISIS.As Trump spoke for nearly 90 minutes, the White House released agency-specific detail lauding the past year's push for reorganization of agencies, "along with a budget blueprint, which willThe White House release also toutedThe designated absent Cabinet member Tuesday night was Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue.The Democratic response was delivered by Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., who said, according to an advance copy, "We choose pensions that are solvent, trade pacts that are fair, roads and bridges that won't rust away, and good education you can afford. We choose a health care system that offers mercy, whether you suffer from cancer or depression or addiction. We choose an economy strong enough to boast record stock prices and brave enough to admit that top CEOs making 300 times the average worker is not right."