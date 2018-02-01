trump and glass
President Donald Trump has approved the release of a classified memo compiled by House Republicans on the intelligence committee, clearing the way for its release Friday, multiple outlets report.


The document allegedly contains proof that some of the top officials in the Obama-era national security establishment abused their authority to obtain surveillance warrants on members of the Trump 2016 campaign. House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes assembled the memo with fellow Intel committee members and staff based on classified information turned over by the FBI and the DOJ.


The memo will be released with some technical redactions requested by the FBI, which continues to object to the document's release. House rules dictate that the legislature can vote to declassify material in the public interest stipulating the president must approve its release within 5 days.

After the president's approval the memo will be transferred back to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence who will then publicly release it. Trump reviewed the memo after the committee voted to declassify the memo Monday. Administration officials insisted the memo was undergoing a thorough national security review before any decision on its release.

"As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy," the bureau said in a rare public statement Wednesday.