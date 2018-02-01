© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



Hours before his first State of the Union, President Donald Trump said Tuesday thatTrump spoke about creating a more united country during a lunch with a number of television news anchors. Trump said the United States has long been divided, including during the impeachment of former president Bill Clinton. Trump also said that Americans usually come together during times of suffering.Trump said.The president also said the country's divisions date back to both Republican and Democratic administrations, citing the scandals that led to Clinton's impeachment by the House in 1998."I want to see our country united. I want to bring our country back from a tremendous divisiveness, which has taken place not just over one year, over many years, including the Bush years, not just Obama." he said.Trump went on to say that uniting people would also be hard because of issues like health care, because some people want "free health care paid by the government" and others want "health care paid by private, where there's great competition."The comments came as the president was putting the finishing touches on his first State of the Union address Tuesday night.According to a White House official, Trump's speech will be about 50 minutes long, and was written with help from