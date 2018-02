© Emad Alhusayni/Flickr



'Neutralised and arrested'

Urgent review urged

Two British human rights lawyers have asked for Saudi Arabia to be suspended from the UN Human Rights Council overKen Macdonald and Rodney Dixon submitted their report to the council in Geneva on Wednesday, stating thatThe report was commissioned by family members of some of the detained Saudis.Their arrests last September, overshadowed by the high-profile purge two months later of princes and business moguls detained in Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton, are "part of an ongoing, established and long-running pattern of abuse" by Saudi Arabia.At the time of the arrests, Madawi al-Rasheed, a visiting professor at the London School of Economics, wrote that"These persons were not business tycoons or princes with assets up for grabs," Dixon said during a press conference on Wednesday. They were "citizens merely exercising their right to free speech"."There are credible reports of mistreatment and torture during their detention," they said.Shortly before his arrest, Awdah had been told to support Saudi's blockade against Qatar with a specific text, a family member told Human Rights Watch. But he tweeted an apparent call for reconciliation between the Gulf countries instead.A Saudi Press Agency report on 12 September acknowledged that an unspecified number of Saudi and foreigners had been "neutralised and arrested".But according to the lawyers, no further official announcements have been made to confirm the identities of those detained, name their charges or explain why they have been detained. In addition to interviews with family members and witnesses, their report pieces together the work of human rights organisations to try to get a clearer picture of who was swept up in September and where they may be now.Amnesty International said earlier this month thatAmong those also arrested in the wave were writer and economist Essam al-Zamil, human rights activists Abdul Aziz al-Shubaily and Issa al-Hamed and academics Abdullah al-Maliki and Mustafa al-Hassan."The fact that so little is known about their arrests and detentions is disturbing," they write. "The conduct of the authorities has been highly secretive and some of the persons detained are, in effect, disappeared."In November, the kingdom is scheduled for a Universal Periodic Review, a tool that the UNHRC uses to assess the records of all 193 UN member states, every four years.Despite Saudi claims of reform,Dozens of Saudi citizens have been convicted on charges linked to dissent and under the country's sweeping cyber crime law, particularly linked to posts on Twitter.A request to the Saudi embassy in London for comment was not answered by the time of publication.