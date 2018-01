© Getty Images/KJN

Trump's ill-conceived Jerusalem initiative may yet have a positive consequence, however unintended. Nothing has been as harmful to the Palestinian struggle to end Israel's occupation and unrelenting theft of territory intended for its state asTrump's move on Jerusalem achieved what years of Israel's settlements failed to do -a course I have advocated for over a decade, and now increasingly embraced by younger Palestinians. What is particularly significant is that this younger generation is opting for a struggle for equal rights in a single state not because they despair of achieving a state of their own, but because it is their preferred solution . It is the right choice, forIf after what undoubtedly would be a long and bitter anti-apartheid struggle Palestinians prevail,. Having established the principle thatthe religious and cultural identity of the State, Israel will not be in a strong position to deny Palestinians that same right.- an exodus of Israel's Jews over time, creating an even greater demographic imbalance between the country's Jewish and Arab populations.If so, it will be an outcome brought about not by BDS movements but by Israelis themselves, not only because of their rejection of the two-state solution, butA state that fast-tracks citizenship through government-sponsored religious conversion to Judaism, as Israel's government now does,- just as the United States could not have claimed to be a democracy if conversion to Christianity were a path to U.S. citizenship. New legislation endorsed by Netanyahu and the ruling Likud that explicitly allows democratic principles to be overridden by Israel's legislature if they clash with certain Jewish religious principles demonstrates that the notion of a Jewish and democratic state may have been an oxymoron from the outset.Henry Siegman is President Emeritus of the U.S./Middle East Project and a past senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. He formerly headed the American Jewish Congress and the Synagogue Council of America.