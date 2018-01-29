Hezbollah Media Relations
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) illegally entered Lebanese territory on Monday to begin construction near the town of Mays Al-Jabal, the National News Agency (NNA) reported this afternoon.

"An Israeli enemy force crossed today the technical fence at Mays al-Jabal borders with Occupied Palestine," the NNA report began.

"Bulldozers were also seen excavating the territory and building earthen fences, with enemy soldiers and Hummer trucks keeping tabs on the operation," the NNA correspondent concluded.

Below are photos that were taken by Hezbollah's media wing in southern Lebanon on Monday:

