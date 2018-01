© Getty images



In 2016, the last significant flood in Paris

more rain is expected

How is the flood level calculated?

The swollen River Seine in the French capital, Paris, has peaked at about four metres above its normal water level for the time of year.Weeks of rainfall have produced a relentless rise in the water level.in the greater Paris region, while a similar number of homes remain without electricity.Seven stations of a main commuter line, the RER C, have now been closed until at least 5 February, and some expressways that run alongside the Seine have been closed.The city's famous Bateaux Mouches tourist boats are out of service, withAt the Louvre, a lower level housing Islamic artwork was closed to visitors.Several areas on the city's outskirts are under water, and some residents are getting around by boat while dozens have been evacuated from their homes. Some schools are closed.on the island of Migneaux in Poissy, a western Paris suburb, said local Serge Matikhine."The mood is still good, we are used to it -," he told AFP news agency.Water levels are expected to remain high all week, asto worsen an already waterlogged soil, and towns downstream from Paris are expected to be affected in the coming days.A number of flood gauges are installed along the river, and the one at the Pont d'Austerlitz is used as a general measure. At the Pont d'Austerlitz, the Seine is about 26m deep, according to the Paris mayor's office.At that point, the flood scale begins and it is normal for this time of year for the water level to rise by one or two metres, the Franceinfo website reports.A statue of a French soldier from the Crimean War - known as The Zouave - on the Pont de l'Alma has also long been used as a marker for water levels in the city.On Saturday afternoon, the water was still well below his waist;