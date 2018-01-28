A waterspout developed over Humboldt Bay Thursday, January 25th around 4:40 pm and moved through the Woodley Island Marina, dissipating only a minute or so later. Security cameras on the island captured the waterspout moving through the marina onto the island. Thankfully, the damage reported was minor. However, because the waterspout moved onto land, it technically became a tornado. This is the first confirmed tornado in the NWS Eureka forecasting area (Mendocino, Trinity, Del Norte, and Humboldt counties) since the Fort Bragg tornado on December 5th, 1998.Of course, I'm sure some alarmist will jump at the chance to say it happened because of "climate change".
Earth Changes
Rare January waterspout evolves into tornado over Humboldt Bay, California (VIDEO)
Anthony Watts
Watt's Up With That
Sat, 27 Jan 2018 19:15 UTC
Watt's Up With That
Sat, 27 Jan 2018 19:15 UTC
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- English police forces deployed to hunt down 'offensive speech' amidst an actual rise in crime
- Shocker: US, Poland against gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany
- This personality change is a potential warning for Alzheimer's
- SOTT Focus: The Rising Chinese Dream: How China Became Great Again
- Rare January waterspout evolves into tornado over Humboldt Bay, California (VIDEO)
- Netanyahu to meet Putin in Moscow to discuss better coordination on Syria and Iran
- How Obama made sure Killary would dodge indictment in email scandal
- Toronto police investigating murder of billionaire couple as "targeted double homicide"
- The not-so-secret life of the late Mathilde Krim
- As a state Israel, are you real?
- Turkey makes another move in the new 'Great Game'
- Sara Netanyahu's narcissistic rage unleashed on aide: "I'm an educated woman, a psy-cho-lo-gist!" in recording from 2009 (VIDEO)
- Shallow 6.6 magnitude earthquake southwest of Africa
- Scientists find 'happy' secret to improve your running endurance
- False and deceptive marketing practices revealed: Are there parallels between the recognized opioid epidemic and ignored vaccine disasters?
- Liberal Hollywood keeps the #MeToo sexual harrassment narrative going at the Grammys this time with white roses and Time's Up pins
- Poisoned toothpaste and exploding phones: Israel linked to 2,700 assassination operations during its 70 year existence, far more than any other western country
- New Jersey has robbed its citizens of $42 million just to cover up police crimes
- Sleep as a cognitive tool: How sound and smell cues can enhance learning while you sleep
- SOTT Focus: Behind the Headlines: Russiagate Coming to a Head? FISA Memo Fever grips Washington DC
- Shocker: US, Poland against gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany
- SOTT Focus: The Rising Chinese Dream: How China Became Great Again
- Netanyahu to meet Putin in Moscow to discuss better coordination on Syria and Iran
- How Obama made sure Killary would dodge indictment in email scandal
- As a state Israel, are you real?
- Turkey makes another move in the new 'Great Game'
- Sara Netanyahu's narcissistic rage unleashed on aide: "I'm an educated woman, a psy-cho-lo-gist!" in recording from 2009 (VIDEO)
- SOTT Focus: Behind the Headlines: Russiagate Coming to a Head? FISA Memo Fever grips Washington DC
- Ellen Brown: How Uncle Sam launders marijuana money
- Juan Orlando Hernandez sworn in as president of Honduras amid clashes seeking to 'avoid dictatorship'
- Israel summons Polish diplomat Piotr Kozlowski over Holocaust bill
- Bill Maher bestows his approval on Trump re Jerusalem capital - Twitter uproar follows
- US urges China to explain reasons for arrest of Swedish bookseller Gui
- Freedom isn't free: Saudi Arabia elites released after paying corruption settlements
- Mike Pence goes 'messianic' in Jerusalem
- Afghanistan - New US strategy on effectiveness splits experts
- Pelosi tries to extend $137,000 tax break for two of her multi-million-dollar properties
- Sexual harassment scandals hit Killary and Republican Finance Chair Steve Wynn - UPDATE
- Saudi billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal released from government detention
- The national defense strategy of sowing global chaos
- English police forces deployed to hunt down 'offensive speech' amidst an actual rise in crime
- Toronto police investigating murder of billionaire couple as "targeted double homicide"
- Liberal Hollywood keeps the #MeToo sexual harrassment narrative going at the Grammys this time with white roses and Time's Up pins
- New Jersey has robbed its citizens of $42 million just to cover up police crimes
- Entire USA Gymnastics board forced to resign amid Larry Nassar sex scandal
- Man visiting hospital killed after being sucked into MRI machine, staff arrested
- The Follower Factory: Inside social media's black market
- Excellent! 10 times Keanu Reeves was caught being a real-life superhero
- Five facts you may not know about the late IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad
- Despite video footage showing otherwise, jury acquits cop who smashed man's face
- Ecuador: State of emergency declared after car bomb attack on police station
- Nigeria: Angry mob attacks man for turning a human into a goat
- Google's internal dirty war over diversity
- Poorly constructed bill would outlaw mandatory arbitration agreements for sex discrimination disputes - Does it address the problem?
- Intersectional politics and the great victimology sweepstakes
- RNC finance chair steps down after sexual harrassment allegations
- Transgender woman on hunger strike in UK male prison because Ministry of Justice refuses to recognize her gender
- Woman detained at airport trying to smuggle diamonds worth $142,000 out of Russia
- Walking the tightrope between chaos and order: Interview with Jordan Peterson
- Walmart store locks items from African-American customers, now faces racism lawsuit with Gloria Allred
- The not-so-secret life of the late Mathilde Krim
- Poisoned toothpaste and exploding phones: Israel linked to 2,700 assassination operations during its 70 year existence, far more than any other western country
- Cycles of History: 2018 brings echoes of Europe's nationalist rebellions of 1848
- The origins of the 1959 Mt. Kenya Safari Club and its possible changing tides: 'Safari Club II' what is it?
- Brief history of the Ukrainians
- Has the mysterious Voynich manuscript finally been deciphered?
- "Wanted for treason" flyer distributed in Dallas before JFK's assassination
- British archaeologists find 10,000-year-old 'crayon' in Scarborough
- Oldest known Homo sapiens remains outside Africa unearthed in Israeli cave
- Bergman book: Israel planned to shoot down passenger jet in Arafat assassination plot
- Putin's message at annual Leningrad siege World War 2 memorial: Never again
- 1.7-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks from North America found in Australia
- Two narratives, one reality: J.M.N. Jeffries' long-lost account of how the Zionists stole Palestine
- Setting the record straight: 'The Post' is presenting fairy tales about the release of the Pentagon Papers
- Dead Sea Scrolls: New discoveries and what they might mean
- US experimented on hundreds of pregnant women with radiation during the Cold War
- Two Brothers: DNA solves the mystery of how these mummies were related
- Newly declassified files reveal strong British government support for Uganda dictator Idi Amin
- Historian compiles online database of declassified documents exposing 'the true history of British foreign policy since 1945'
- 5,500-year-old human remains found in Mayo, Ireland
- Scientists find 'happy' secret to improve your running endurance
- 'Zombie Defender, kills zombies or your money back': Musk promotes $500 flamethrower
- Robocar: Ford's AI upgrades leaves no hiding place for bad drivers
- The FDA approves robotic exoskeleton
- Facebook censorship: Here's how to make sure you still see posts by your favorite sites
- Looking at pupil size in sleeping mice yields surprises
- Researchers devise method to determine when a cell has 'cashed' RNA 'checks' written by active genes
- The deal with diesel cars: Analysis shows they're less expensive but also less reliable than petrol
- Facts and names eluding you? Blame the left side of your brain
- NASA releases stunningly detailed photograph of Mars basin 'favorable' to life
- Autolykiviridae: Never-before-seen viruses with weird DNA were just discovered in the ocean
- Synthetic incompatibility: Scientists are creating GMO species that can't survive
- Nasa satellite photo reveals the criss-cross wake patterns that ships leave clouds
- First time in 150 years: RT's guide to the 'super blue blood moon' event
- Google Home identifies Buddha, Muhammad, but not Jesus or God
- Not socially constructed: Wild chimp 'girls' play with 'dolls' too
- Music really is a universal language
- 'Conductive concrete' found to shield electronics from EMP attack
- Scientists viewing neutron star collision don't understand why X-ray glow keeps getting brighter
- New California geological data shows earthquake fault runs below Beverly Hill's famous shopping district
- Rare January waterspout evolves into tornado over Humboldt Bay, California (VIDEO)
- Shallow 6.6 magnitude earthquake southwest of Africa
- Lowest temperature ever recorded for Bangladesh
- Over 9 feet of snow at Hurricane Ridge, Washington (drifts of 14 feet)
- Erupting Philippine volcano threatens to 'bury' nearby communities
- Shark attacks along US west coast nearly double in 2017 over previous year
- Spectacular polar stratospheric clouds captured over Peru (PHOTOS)
- Earth's hot core, not global warming, responsible for Greenland's melting ice sheet
- Lake Michigan's blue waters come at a high cost
- Heavy snowfall shuts schools and airports in Tehran, Iran
- Winter storm delivers snow to Saudi Arabia and Lebanon (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Woman killed by lightning in South Africa
- Sinkhole opens up in Belgium near infamous WWI battlefield
- Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake north of Papua New Guinea
- Lyon's twin rivers threaten floods as Rhone & Saone rise
- Heavy snow hits Shanghai for first time in a decade
- Thousands in need of emergency relief as extreme cold and heavy snow batter communities in central Atlas regions of Morocco
- Lightning bolt kills 16 cattle in Zambia
- Fantastic frozen waterfalls formed in northwest China following days of snow (VIDEO)
- Something brewing? California rocked by 15 earthquakes over 2.5 magnitude during the past week
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Mysterious boom shakes homes, windows in Seattle, Washington
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Mystery boom shakes Michigan village blamed on 'frost quake'
- This personality change is a potential warning for Alzheimer's
- False and deceptive marketing practices revealed: Are there parallels between the recognized opioid epidemic and ignored vaccine disasters?
- Sleep as a cognitive tool: How sound and smell cues can enhance learning while you sleep
- Davos summit: 100 years after 'Spanish flu', new global pandemics feared
- Young children dying from flu in growing numbers
- Health authorities lament the lack of trust in modern medicine
- Research study finds close to a third of FDA approved drugs have safety issues
- Worse than doughnuts: Highly processed and packed with carbohydrates, protein bars are no boon to health
- Health officials warn about Measles outbreak in England - the solution? Get vaccinated!
- New 'universal' flu vaccine targets the 'stalk' and not the head of the virus
- The Ubiquity of Electrosmog: Groundbreaking study shows shielding EMF improves autoimmune disease
- Move more: Is walking the new superfood?
- Another fox to guard the hen house: Former BigPharma exec confirmed to lead Dept of Health and Human Services
- Study suggests drinking coffee reduces risk of depression
- Flu season in the US causing supply shortages with some areas seeing double the patients
- Psilocybin mushrooms reduce authoritarianism and boost nature relatedness
- Is the way we walk wrong? People in the medieval era walked differently (VIDEO)
- Rise of autoimmune disease linked to intestinal permeability
- Spike in flu cases: seriously ill patients in limbo, waiting on hospital beds in US
- Scientists say obesity is like a contagious disease
- Interpersonal synchrony: Holding your partner's hand can ease their pain
- Wearing more clothing makes you look more intelligent
- Jordan Peterson: "Stop saying things that make you weak" (VIDEO)
- Psychopaths do their best under abusive bosses
- Pets grieve too: How to help your surviving pet deal with a loss
- Japanese words for 'space' may change your view of the world
- 6 traits that show you are dealing with a narcissist
- Dog alerts owner to gas leak at home
- Study finds excessive screen time on cellphones linked to lower level of happiness in teens
- MIT researchers theorize confusing range of autism symptoms related to inability to predict what will happen next
- When mom feels depressed, baby's cells will feel it too
- Family dinners boost childrens' communication skills
- Generation Degeneration: Never being offline is a double-edged sword
- Living the way of the Samurai warrior in everyday life: The seven principles of Bushido
- Jordan Peterson: 'The pursuit of happiness is a pointless goal. You need an AIM'
- Christie Blatchford interviews 'warrior for common sense' Jordan Peterson
- Equine therapy: Horses are helping veterans with PTSD
- SOTT Focus: Jordan Peterson Goes International: Takes London by Storm
- Read to lead and learn: How to digest books 'above your level' and increase intelligence
- Study finds young men prefer women of normal weight between 110 and 150 pounds over skinnier peers
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Repeated Mothman sightings in Chicago
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
Quote of the Day
Once a profound truth has been seen, it cannot be 'unseen'. There's no 'going back' to the person you were. Even if such a possibility did exist...why would you want to?
- Dave Sim
Recent Comments
Build a wall and make the sheep pay for it.
"For example, in sport, if a black athlete has a banana thrown there way, there is usually no doubt what the message is." The perjoratives: 'Black...
LOL...Tyler posting on SOTT... I used to be a regular at ZH until they went full retard with cryptos...
Clearly as psychotic and delusional as her husband. Imagine having to wake up to that every morning.
Barky Sotoro is such a clown; the only reason he got to be president was because he was the closest thing they could find to a black guy...