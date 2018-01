Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson told Fox News Tuesday that an "informant" confirmed the existence of an anti-Trump "secret society" within the Department of Justice and FBI.



House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy raised eyebrows Monday describing how FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page described a "secret society" that met off-site at the FBI.



Strzok and Page, both of whom were involved in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into election interference, are being investigated for disparaging texts exchanged about President Trump. The existence of the texts gives further evidence to Republican claims that the Muller probe is biased against Trump.

