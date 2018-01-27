Cheslea Manning, who was treated with respect at a Night for Freedom, was attacked by far-left hate mob.Chelsea Manning attended an event I promoted - a Night for Freedom.Everyone was nice to her, it was chill, and to be honest, not a big deal for me. I meet a lot of people. We shook hands and she went on her way. I thought nothing of it.The Chelsea Manning controversy would be stupid if not part of a broader evil agenda.In an effort to divide and destroy this great nation,And of course the irony is that Manning wasn't the "other" side. She was just a chill party goer.Inside a Night for Freedom, the vibes were positive.If Manning or anyone else expected problems inside the venue, now they know the truth. We are the good guys. Sure, we make some crude jokes and aren't always politically correct, but. We treat people civilly and with decency.A few blocks from the event, members of White ISIS (ANTIFA) attacked a man, trying to murder him.White ISIS also attacked a journalist for filming them. Terrorists fear being recorded, as they are criminals and thugs.Only a fraud can say me and my people are harassers and abusers., and a man almost died.Where are the media articles about this violent attack? Where are the articles decrying online harassment by the far left?The far left and its media enablers are a national security threat, and must be investigated by the Depart of Homeland Security.