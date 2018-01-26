© UPPA / Global Look Press

Billionaire investor George Soros has described the most popular cryptocurrency bitcoin as a bubble, and said it represents a safe haven for authoritarian regimes."Normally when you have a parabolic curve, eventually it has a very sharp break," Soros said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, as quoted by Bloomberg."As long as you have dictatorships on the rise, you will have a different ending, because the rulers in those countries will turn to bitcoin to build a nest egg abroad," Soros said."But it's nevertheless a typical bubble, which is always based on a misunderstanding like the tulip mania. But the blockchain technology can be put to positive use and we use it actually in helping migrants to communicate with their families and to keep their money safe and carry it with themselves."The $18 billion he shielded from taxes is as big as 10 percent of the value of all bitcoins currently in use.