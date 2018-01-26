waterfall frozen
Fantastic frozen waterfalls have formed in northwest China after days of lingering snowfall.

The incredible spectacle is seen in a valley in Xunyi County of Shaanxi Province, where it has been snowing for days. The frozen waterfalls cling closely to the three stonewalls at the end of the valley through the winding, precipitous trench.

The valley is one of the Guanjiadong grottoes which are typical of the Danxia landform -- various landscapes which feature red beds and steep cliffs usually found in east, southwest and northwest China.

The frozen waterfalls, formed in different shapes and sizes, look like beautiful stalactites, an uncanny workmanship of the nature attracting large number of shutterbugs and tourists.