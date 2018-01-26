© AP/Mary Altaffer

According to the bar, this word is overused by many and is thus very annoying in the English language.My bar, my rules seems to be the motto of the Continental Bar in New York's East Village, which passed a linguistic ban on the word "literally".Continental said that it will not tolerate its customers using the word inside its premises, as they called to "Stop Kardashianism now!"Social media users took to Twitter to express their indignation with the bar's new rule. Many were offended by it.​Some poked fun at the bar, saying that the Continental Bar is 10 years past its expiration date.​Some called the bar's sign hypocritical because of their own grammatical incorrectness in using three exclamation points on the sign.