Senator Anton Belyakov has drafted legislation that would equate long-term cohabitation to common-law marriage. The bill, which he's expected to introduce soon, would make it so the government recognizes any unrelated man and woman living together for at least five years as having entered into a common-law marriage.

Couples with children would become married after just two years of cohabitation. Once this status applied, a couple's property would be considered jointly owned.

Russia's existing Domestic Relations Code only applies after couples register their marriage with the state. The rights and responsibilities of parents apply independent of marriage.