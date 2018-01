© Townhall

Huge, unregulated transnational charities provide unique cover for moving money and other considerations as illegal favors.A friend of mine, Peter Wing, once actually hid an elephant in plain sight at the castle he built with his bare hands from reclaimed materials near Millbrook, New York.Who would imagine, for example, that a former president, an aspiring president and a highly educated only child would work together,using a bevy of outside professional advisers and world-renowned directors?Yet close examination of available facts demonstrates the Clinton Foundation and its network of false-front charity "initiatives" and affiliatesIn a sad sense, international charities are perfect vehicles for such questionable activities. After all, who can check effectively how much money is in truth raised and where discrete portions of these revenues are disbursed in far-flung corners of the world?And, as you will see, unregulated and unaudited "charities"than is allowed under national laws concerning political campaigns.Meanwhile,that might unlock mining and energy concessions, telecommunications and other licenses, and largesse (grants and subsidized loans, for example)Though such frauds began escalating in 2002, it is helpful to begin examining the thread illustrating the internationalization of the Clinton Foundation in 2009. Note that was during the first year of the Obama presidency.Large contributions to political campaigns come with strings attached.Evidence already in the public domain shows that certain Russians found common cause with green investors, as Peter Schweizer's work for the Government Accountability Institute explained in From Russia with Money: Hillary Clinton, the Russian Reset, and Cronyism.Despite this inauspicious beginning, tensions with Russia started to ease. To the consternation of many, the U.S. announced in September 2009 that it would abandon plans to provide a missile defense shield to Poland and other Eastern Europe nations.By May 2010, Russia surprisingly joined with the U.S. and China toSo, after a rocky start, Obama's rapprochement with Russia seemed to bear tangible fruit. However, the real "gains" likely were occurring for political contributors who also were active investors and financiers for capital projects inside Russia, especially those involving transfers of technology.Starting in July 2016, the Dallas office of the IRS finally began an investigation into Clinton Foundation public filings, prodded by Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and other congressional Republicans.concerning donations from foreign governments, and other glaring discrepancies, should have been resolved andThe American public has an absolute right to learn how charities are abused by politically connected bureaucrats. Congress, the FBI and the Department of Justice must expose what really happened with monies sent towards the Clinton family and their foundation, especially including the Clinton Global Initiative.For good measure, Americans deserve to know how assiduously - or not - the IRS carried out its work as the 2016 presidential campaign entered its closing days.a retired investment banker, concentrates on exposing complex frauds in his new career as an investigator, writer and commentator. Since August 2017, he has been hosting the Sunday with Charles podcast and covering the Clinton Foundation case in depth, using publicly available source materials.