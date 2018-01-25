© AFP 2018/ Ahmad SHAFIA BILAL



As Turkey continues its offensive against the Kurdish militias entrenched in the Syrian region of Afrin, the Pentagon has reportedly promised to sever all assistance to YPG elements that would move to support their beleaguered brethren in Syria's northwest, as a US delegation has visited Turkey for talks on its offensive, Operation Olive Branch.the state-run Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agencythat says "Hey, we'll no longer fight ISIS and we are going to support our brothers in Afrin""If they [US-backed units operating under the SDF umbrella] carry out military operations of any kind that are not specifically focused on ISIS (Daesh)" Rankine-Galloway said.According to him, if "a unit of YPG says 'Hey, we'll no longer fight ISIS and we are going to support our brothers in Afrin'", it would cease to be a coalition partner.He noted, however, that the US might stop supplying materiel to the forces that employ it for purposes other than battling Daesh."If we observe scenarios in which that equipment is used for other purposes," Rankine-Galloway explained.Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also remarked that the US still has not fulfilled its promise to Turkey to cease arms deliveries to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria."Earlier the United States promised that the PYD and YPG will abandon its positions in the Syrian Manbij." Kalin said, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster."Two months have passed since then, but nothing has changed. Turkey's expectations are simple and precise - the cessation of support to the YPG and PYD." he added.Less than a week after the beginning of the Turkish military operation in Afrin, a high-profile US delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jonathan Cohen visited Ankara.led by Deputy Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Ahmet Muhtar Gun was held at the Foreign Ministry building andat the Turkish General Staff building.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganwith US President Donald Trump regarding Ankara's ongoing offensive in Afrin, Daily Sabah newspaper reports, citing Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.General Hulusi Akar, Turkey's Chief of General Staff, vowed that "all terrorists" will pay the price for the blood they shed as he offered condolences to the family of NCO Musa Ozalkan, a Turkish serviceman who died during the Afrin offensive.General Akar said.The Turkish General Staff has announced that at least 260 members of the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), YPG and Daesh have been "neutralized" since the beginning of the Turkish military operation in Afrin.Turkish military casualties allegedly amount to 3 dead and one injured.According to a statement issued by the military and cited by Turkish media, Ankara's offensive in Syria's northwest is being conducted under Article 51 of the UN Charter and within the framework of international law, and that precautions were being taken to avoid civilian casualties.Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish forces in Afrin, northwest Syria, was launched on Saturday, January 20.Code-named Operation Olive Branch, the campaign has resulted in dozens of air and artillery strikes being carried out against positions of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with some 6,400 Turkish troops and thousands of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) militia participating in ground operations.The Turkish side said it had informed Damascus and Moscow, its co-guarantor in the Syrian peace process, of its operation, and has taken into account the position of Tehran, the third guarantor state.Prior to the beginning of this offensive, Turkey has repeatedly threatened to launch a military intervention in Afrin after the US announced its intent to start training a border protection force, which would include the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Ankara called a "terrorist army."