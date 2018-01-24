© Philippe Wojazer / Reuters



Trick to justify US military presence in Syria

PR stunt for chemical weapons summit

The timing is significant

It is trying to make Russia and Syria appear to be complicit in a war crime, which will diminish the legitimacy of the [Sochi] meeting,"

Assad & Putin are 'bad guys', so why bother with silly things like evidence?

By boldly blaming Russia for all the chemical weaponry-related incidents in Syria, the US may be seeking to ramp up tensions and jeopardize the peace process in the country, while diverting attention from its own destructive role.US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has named Russia ultimately responsible for each and every chemical attack in Syria, regardless of whom actually conducted it.of a new incident allegedly involving chlorine in East Ghouta, and perfectly fits Washington's narrative of the Syrian conflict, geopolitical experts and analysts told RT.former Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts believes.Roberts told RT.Professor of history and international relations at Lebanese University in Beirut Dr Jamal Wakeem shares a similar view thatespecially in north eastern Syria.The whole fuss around bold accusations against Russia and Syria has definitely spiced up the Paris conference, drawing to the event way more attention that was expected, Beirut-based award-winning journalist Martin Jay told RT."I think [Tillerson] is putting as much wind in the sails he can for the new organization that's been launched today." Jay said, adding the freshly reported chemical incident was perfect for doing so.Apart from that, the accusations clearly indicate that the years-old "Assad must go" approach still lives in Washington. "they can't seem to get off this linear narrative of regime change in Syria," Jay said.The event in Paris "has been politicized under pressure from Washington" from the very beginning and serving the only purpose" former CIA officer and counter-terrorism specialist Philip Giraldi believes.The scandal has erupted just a week before the scheduled Syrian National Congress in Russia's Sochi, and therefore might be an attempt to jeopardize the Moscow-spearheaded peace process, the analysts agreed.Giraldi told RT.The upcomingformer UK ambassador to Syria and Bahrain, Peter Ford, believes, whilethat might bring relief from suffering and violence to the Syrian peopleMatthew Hoh, a former US Marine and now a leader of Veterans For Peace told RT.The best part of such accusations is thatas both Syria and Russia are well known bad actors and usual suspects, at least in Washington's universe."What he said is simply not logical, it's comical in its absurdity. 'Regardless who use them.'It's not serious.Ford told RT.Tillerson's comments rehearse the same false line of attack Washington has been using for years, desperately trying to pin blame for chemical attacks on the Syrian government, agrees Jason Hirthler, author of The Sins of Empire.Hence the irresponsible speculation," Hirthler told RT.While the narrative of chemical weaponry is used a bit too often by the opponents of the Syrian government, it's still viable as "everyone agrees that using it is reprehensible and yet" author and journalist Dan Lazare believes."Tillerson can use it to tar Assad whenever he feels like it without having to worry about the truth catching up to him. Since Assad is a bad guy, he's obviously capable of anything, so why bother about a silly little thing like evidence?" Lazare told RT. "As for Putin, he's bad too, so evidence is also unnecessary.The accusations made by Washington should be taken with a pinch of salt, Dr Wakeem warns, as "we've seen before cases of distortion, of manipulation of facts." The US' eagerness to rely on such shady sources "like the White Helmets or Al-Nusra or other 'activists' who shift from one side to another according to the situation" further makes any accusations levelled "void and discredited," he added.