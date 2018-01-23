© YouTube

CNN: Undetected Asteroids Could Threaten Earth During Government Shutdown



Two CNN correspondents claimed during an episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper that an asteroid could potentially threaten the Earth if the government shutdown continues.



CNN correspondent Tom Foreman recalled the time NASA could not monitor "potentially dangerous asteroids" for over two weeks, implying that NASA would not be able to prevent an asteroid attack if it hit Earth while the government shut down.

"In space, that same year, for more than two weeks, NASA reportedly stopped monitoring potentially dangerous asteroids. A big one, by the way, is expected to brush by Earth on February 4th," Foreman noted.



Foreman added that if Congress does not reach a deal on a funding package and DACA amnesty negotiations, illegal aliens would be "thrust into a dangerous legal limbo."



"If there is no deal as these negotiations stand right now, nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came as children, the so-called DREAMers would be thrust into a dangerous legal limbo," he said.



Breitbart News

Scientists in the United States are bracing for impact after lawmakers in Congress failed to agree on a plan to fund the government, triggering its indefinite shutdown on 20 January.



As a result of the impasse, thousands of federal researchers have been ordered to stay at home, barred from accessing their government e-mail and phones.That will leave many science agencies staffed by small numbers of 'essential' employees, interrupting government research on everything from winter snowpack in the western United States to the inner workings of the brain. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) will stop processing grants, depriving some academic researchers of crucial funding, and NASA may be forced to delay the launch of spacecraft that have spent years in development.



But worst of all, many researchers say, there is no clear sign when the shutdown will end.



Nature

This is what happens when Trump Derangement Syndrome is combined with hallucinogenic drugs ...Nature gets in on the act!Update: "Scientists in the United States are bracing for impact"!!!They are reporting the government shutdown in the same way that they report the wrather (climate change)... Unprecedented and worse than previously imagined!!!