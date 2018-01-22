Earth Changes
Mystery grows as earthquake swarm in Reno, Nevada lasts 7 days straight
Meghan Bartels
Newsweek
Sat, 20 Jan 2018 01:27 UTC
which means they've mostly been too gentle to feel. Some have even been so tiny that seismological networks haven't even alerted scientists there has been a quake. Instead, they've pored through data to identify the small quivers.
According to Ken Smith, an earth scientist at the University of Nevada Reno's Nevada Seismological Laboratory, the swarm kicked off on December 18, then quieted down until January 12. Then seismological activity picked back up and has continued since, although in the past day or so the tremors have slowed down again. "Things are starting to cool off a little bit, so that's good news," Smith told Newsweek.
Smith said that the area around Reno is used to seeing swarms of small earthquakes-similar clusters happened in 2013 and 2015. Nevada as a whole is seismically extremely active, with the third highest tally of large quakes in the past 150 years. That's of a piece with the American West at large. "We see swarms like this from time to time, so it's not an unusual occurrence," John Bellini, a geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey, told Newsweek. "Swarms sometimes can go on for months."
And along the corridor between Reno and Carson City to the south, scientists are especially well equipped to notice even very small quakes, Smith says, thanks to a particularly dense network of seismographs.
Right now, Smith isn't particularly worried about the current swarm. But because scientists know a nearby fault has the potential to cause a magnitude 7 earthquake, and because earthquakes are completely unpredictable, they would rather keep an eye on what's happening underground, just in case they spot any increase in size or strength of quakes.
Technology has also gotten powerful enough that scientists can track the origins of even very small quakes, which can help them identify cracks in the Earth's surface we don't know about yet. "Most of the seismicity here is actually on unmapped faults," Smith said. Finding those will help scientists build a better picture of what's happening underground.
He added that the office coordinates with state and local authorities to decide when to alert the public about seismic activity in the area. That can remind people to make sure water boilers, cabinets and bookcases are secure. Smith says that as of Friday, there haven't been any reports of damage from the current swarm.
sbc 2018-01-22T03:05:53Z
maybe it is a sign of stress building at a subduction zone?
Joining up with the Denver Airport Complex? Bit far apart!
Three words - Tunnel - Boring - Machine.
This is likely just the effects of the Grand Solar Minimum ringing the doorbell, but no one is paying attention, but they will be, sooner than later...
nobody is paying attention only crying about how cold it is check out the live earthquakes map today and see how many more have occurred
rocky Yep, the Earth is singing for sure.
rocky Earthquakes, volcanoes, all of the other extreme weather/earth events going on, are likely all symptomatic of much larger changes taking place that have nothing to do with global warming / climate change...my money is on a grand solar minimum. Crops have already been affected such that food shortages are cropping up in some places, and the media (predictably) is not talking about it. I can think of no better 'black swan' event than large and extended food shortages, it would literally be a perfect storm...
D.U.M.B. construction in process?
