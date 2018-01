© Huffington Post



Vice President Mike Pence has encouraged US troops to focus on their missions as the federal government shut shop after the Senate failed to agree on a new budget. The soldiers won't be paid, though, until lawmakers sort it out."We'll get this thing figured out in Washington," Pence said early Saturday as he greeted US servicemen during a refuelling stop at Shannon Airport in Ireland shortly after the government shut down. "Stay focused on your mission," Pence told the soldiers." the US Vice President charged, blaming Senate Democrats for disrupting the government's work.Defense Secretary James Mattis wrote in a memo that"It's disappointing to every American that Democrats would shut down the government at a time when we have troops in harm's way," Pence went on. The last government shutdown lasted for more than two weeks in October 2013, leaving more than 800,000 federal workers furloughed.