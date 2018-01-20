A number of ski areas in the Alps have reported up to 1.3m (over four feet) of snowfall in the past 72 hours and forecasters are expecting up to 1.3m (over four feet) of snowfall in the next 72 hours.All the snow is good news for resort bases, but less good for skiers and boarders in resort at present, or travelling out tomorrow, Saturday 20th January, as ski areas are only able to open limited terrain safely, conditions are frequently poor even in those limited open areas , and travel to and from resorts can be difficult.Murren in the Swiss Jungfrau region is forecast to get the biggest snowfall in the next 72 hours at 131cm, with Chamonix (below) and Tignes expected to get 1.2m by Monday and many other areas in the Western Alps of France and Switzerland 90cm (three feet) or more.Engelberg, which has had 30cm of fresh snow since Wednesday,