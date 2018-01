© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel

At least 11 people were killed, while 44 others were wounded as a result of a school bus crash in Turkey's central Eskisehir province on Saturday, the Anadolu news agency reported Saturday.All those wounded have been transported to three different hospitals, the news outlet added.SON DAKİKA | 11 kişinin yaşamını yitirdiği tur otobüsü kazasında şoförler gözaltına alındı. https://t.co/OqUU01OlV7 The driver of the bus and his assistant have been taken into custody, while the investigation into the accident has already been launched, the media added.