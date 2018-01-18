A good Samaritan had his testicle ripped off by a dog after trying to stop it attacking a young woman who ran away from the scene with her clothes ripped.The unfortunate man, 47, came to the rescue of the 22-year-old woman who was being attacked by a pair of aggressive dogs.The animals then turned on two men in the city of Iasi, north-eastern Romania.According to local media reports, the dogs escaped from the courtyard where they were kept.Shocking video shows two men trying to fight off the American Staffordshire Terriers, with one of them using a broom to hit the dogs.The footage also shows the woman, who had her coat ripped apart by the animals, running away from the scene in terror.One of the dog's bit the man on his privates leaving him with painful injuries.The other man, 66, was also bitten on the arm while trying to push away one of the dogs.Paramedics were called to the scene where they tended to both the men and the woman, who had injuries to her hands and feet.According to stirileprotv.com, the bite to the man's testicle was one centimeter away from being life threatening. The site quoted surgeon Dr. Bogdan Novac as saying the organ is now 'intact' after an operation.The dogs themselves have been taken to a local animal sanctuary after being tranquillised by a vet, said stirileprotv.Local emergency services chief, Diana Cimpoesu, said: 'One of the three victims, a 47-year-old man was bitten in the genitals and had his left testicle ripped off.'He was given emergency medical assistance and was transported at the urology hospital, where he was immediately operated on.'The horror attack was caught on mobile phone video filmed by residents of nearby buildings who heard barking and the woman's screams.She was later taken to nearby St Spiridon hospital along with one of the men, while the other was seen by specialists.An ambulance service spokesman said: 'Our team found one 22-year-old woman, with injuries on her left knee and left arm and also a 66-year-old man, with his right arm bitten by dogs.'The third injured person was the worst, having serious injuries in the genital area of his body.'Police have opened a criminal case and are investigating the owner of the dogs, a 60-year-old woman, who faces up to three years in prison.It is thought that the woman is already being investigated over another case in which the dogs attacked a person without causing any injuries.