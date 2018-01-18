Earth Changes
Mass of dead and dying seabirds on Bay of Plenty shores in New Zealand
New Zealand Herald
Thu, 18 Jan 2018 10:19 UTC
Julia Graham, Western Bay Wildlife Trust chairperson, said there was a mass seabird mortality with many dead or dying birds being washed up on the beach.
"Many of these are juveniles that cannot survive in this rough weather and episodes of mass die-off are a natural course of events," she said.
Graham said the Western Bay and ARRC Wildlife Trusts were handling exceptionally high volumes of birds needing care.
"Our volunteers work long hours and do everything that they can but we are extremely stretched and we need your help."
Source: Bay of Plenty Times
People convince themselves of their own lies, becoming victims of their own inventions as they begin to direct their lives by standards of behavior, ideas, feelings, or instincts which do not correspond to their inner reality. What is truly serious in this matter is that the individual loses all points of reference regarding what comprises truth, and what comprises lies. He becomes used to considering as true only that which is convenient for his personal interests; everything that is in opposition to his self-esteem or in conflict with already established prejudices, he considers false.
