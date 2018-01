© Feng Wei Photography / Gettyimages.ru

Swiss pharmaceutical tycoon Ernesto Bertarelli has been fined 310,000 Swiss francs (US$320,000), after being caught driving 88km per hour in a 50 zone, local media report.While a speeding ticket in the US might set you back a few hundred or perhaps even a few thousand dollars at most, that's not always the case on the other side of the Atlantic.On December 6, 2016, Ernesto Bertarelli was caught doing 88km per hour in Crans-près-Céligny, just north of Geneva, Switzerland. Bertarelli was fined 10,000 francs, plus a daily penalty of 3,000 francs for a hundred days, 20 Minutes reported on Monday.Switzerland is not the only country in Europe to issue income-based speeding tickets, which are designed to punish both rich and poor proportionately.In Finland, for example, a former Nokia executive was fined the equivalent of $103,000 for going 45 miles per hour in a 30 zone on his motorbike in 2002. More recently, in 2015 businessman Reima Kuisla was fined €54,000 for doing 65 in a 50 zone.