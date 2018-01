© Wikipedia

Three out of four people convicted of international terrorism or terrorism-related offenses were "immigrants," a new report by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security has claimed.The report , issued Tuesday, is in response to a provision in President Donald Trump's executive order from March 2017, which allowed the federal government to temporarily suspend all refugee resettlement and ban the issuance of new visas from seven Muslim-majority countries. It coincides with Congress debating a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, which Democrats insist be tied to immigration legislation.The Justice Department claims 402 foreign-born persons were convicted of international terrorism-related charges in US federal courts between September 11, 2001 and December 31, 2016 ‒ but only provides descriptions of eight of those cases. Those cases concern eight young men who were all indicted for either trying to travel to fight for Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) or offering aid and support to IS, but not actually carrying out a terrorist act.Among them is Mahmoud Amin Mohamed Elhassan, a Sudanese national, who was granted entry into the US in 2012 as a family member of a lawful permanent resident.In 2016, he pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS, and in 2017 was subsequently sentenced to 11 years in prison. According to court documents, Elhassan "aided and abetted the attempt of Joseph Hassan Farrokh, 29, to travel from the United States to Syria in order to fight on behalf of ISIS," states the document.According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, between 2006 and 2015, there were "approximately 1.3 million non-fatal domestic violence victimizations each year," the report said. "It is unclear how many were perpetrated by foreign nationals because the federal government has not recorded and tracked in a aggregated statistical manner information pertaining to gender-based violence against women committed at the federal and state level."