© Claro Cortes / Reuters



North and South Korea have agreed to form a unified women's hockey team for the upcoming Winter Olympics, and will march under a unified flag at the opening ceremony, according to a joint statement.North Korea is due to send a delegation which will consist of around 550 members including 230 cheerleaders, 140 artists and 30 Taekwondo fighters, to South Korea on January 25."Athletes from both Koreas marched together at international sports events about nine times so far," South Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Do Jong-whan said on Monday, as quoted by the Chosun Ilbo.Despite the agreement between Pyongyang and Seoul, the final decision about the team rests with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which will hold a meeting on in Switzerland on Saturday to discuss the possible joint Korean team and other matters relating to North Korea.