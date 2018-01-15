© RT

Henry Kissinger rightly noted that it's often more dangerous being an ally of the United States than its enemy. The latest victim of this sad truism is Pakistan, a loyal ally of the US since the dawn of our era.Trump accused Pakistan of lying and deceiving the US and providing a safe haven to Afghan resistance forces of Taliban ('terrorists' in US speak) battling American occupation forces.Frustrated and outwitted in Afghanistan,Next in line is the notorious Haqqani network which is blamed for most US military failures in Afghanistan, though its active combat role is modest. I knew its founder, old man Haqqani. In the 1980's, he was the golden boy of the CIA/Pakistani-led effort to oust the Soviets from Afghanistan.In 2001, Washington decided to invade Afghanistan to uproot or destroy the Pashtun resistance movement, Taliban, which was wrongly blamed for the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.But invading land-locked Afghanistan was an awesome undertaking. US troops there had to be supplied through Pakistan's principal port, Karachi, then up twisting mountain roads and across the torturous Khyber Pass into Afghanistan.It cost $400 per barrel for one gallon of gasoline delivered to US troops in Afghanistan, and as much as $600,000 per sortie to keep a single US warplane over Afghanistan. Without 24/7 air cover, the US occupation force would have been quickly defeated.Pakistan at first refused to let US armed forces cross its borders. But as Pakistan's former military leader Gen. Pervez Musharraf told me,That was the big stick.In fact, Pakistan briefly closed them in 2011 after US warplanes killed two dozen Pakistani Army soldiers. Pakistan could do it again unless Washington stops treating it like an enemy state.Trump and his men just don't understand thatThirty million Pakistanis are ethnic Pashtuns. They dominate Pakistan's armed forces. Another 1.4 million Pashtun are refugees in northern Pakistan. Narrow-waistedIts powerful Communist-dominated intelligence agency routinely spreads untruths about Pakistan, claiming it supports 'terrorism.'In fact, the warlike Pashtun tribes along the Durand Line, the artificial border between Pakistan and Afghanistan imposed by the British colonialists, have been on the warpath since the 19th Century. Winston Churchill even approved the use of poison gas on the 'unruly tribesmen.' The wonderfully named Faqir of Ipi kept threatening to ride down from the Hindu Kush Mountains and put to the sack the British garrison at Peshwar.Today, one hears(actually villages where these Pashtun locals live) and then send in air mobile US troops to attack them. This would make the longest war in US history even longer. Washington just can't seem to accept that its military machine was defeated in Afghanistan, well-known as the Graveyard of Empires.Attacking so-called terrorist enclaves in northern Pakistan would offer a perfect cover for a major us air and ground assault on Pakistan's nuclear complexes and dispersed storage sites.