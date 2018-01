"After Haiti's downfall from a tropical paradise resort destination, hundreds of children were left homeless and many of them without parents. This easy prey then attracted the world's most vile predators. More than 300 children have come forward in the last decade with these claims and only a tiny fraction of those accused have ever faced any form of accountability.



One of the reasons these sickos aren't charged is because when it comes to keeping its peacekeepers in check, the UN passes the buck. So, as reports of sexual abuse and child exploitation pour into the UN (2,000 over just the last 12 years), the countries sending troops either remain ignorant or deliberately refuse to hold these people accountable."

"Now, when the Pentagon and the administration have had some pressure on them, you know, instead of having 100 people there, they're admitting we have 6,000 people in Africa, and they even put a number on it. They say 'we have some military in 53 of the 54 countries in Africa.' That's pretty expansive."







U.S. foreign policy decisions in both Haiti and Libya have been far cruder than the comments made by Presidents Trump and Obama.The mainstream media is horrified by the idea that President Trump would refer to Haiti as a "Sh*thole" country - butThe media launched a firestorm after a report from the Washington Post claimed that during a meeting with lawmakers in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said, "The comment was reportedly in reference toTrump became "frustrated" with the lawmakers in the meeting, and proposed thatfrom Norway, over countries such as Haiti, according to the report.While mainstream media outlets were quick to criticize Trump's comments on Haiti, they were not nearly as offended when reports claimed that Obama referred to the state of affairs in Libya after Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown as a "sh*t show" in March 2016.At the time, Obama referred to the 2011 Arab Spring revolt as "a successful military intervention to aid rebels," and claimed that it was only because of "the inaction of America's European allies" that Libya turned into a "sh*t show."However, it should be noted that just one month later, Obama admitted that invading Libya and overthrowing Gaddafi was the "worst mistake of his presidency."In the case of Haiti, while several people have come out in support, claiming that it is not the "sh*thole" Trump apparently claimed it is,After a catastrophic magnitude 7 earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010, thefor relief projects. But local residents claimed while others point toin order to benefit the country's ruling establishment."A report from 2015 noted that each year, the $8 billion , and $3 billion of it is used to fund the group's "peacekeeping budget." However, thein Haiti, and even after they wereAs The Free Thought Project reported in April 2017:and after four U.S. soldiers were killed in Niger in October, it left some asking the question,Former Texas Congressman Ron Paul noted that- and it is a war that includes the presence of thousands of U.S. troops that occupy key points throughout Africa.