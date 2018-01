Sen. Dianne Feinstein made a startling admission when asked why she released the Fusion GPS transcripts on Tuesday without first informing Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) ahead of time."I meant to tell him, and I didn't have a chance to tell him, and that concerns me," Feinstein told CNN Congressional correspondent Manu Raju, adding "Which begs the question:When asked to elaborate,saying "I wasn't pressured," without any further comment. Her office later said she misspoke and that she wasn't pressured to release the transcript.Senator Feinstein released transcripts of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's closed door testimony to the Senate Judiciary committee on Tuesday, infuriating Chairman Grassley. Simpson and fellow Fusion GPS co-founder Peter Fritsch penned an op-ed in the New York Times last week calling on congress to release the "full transcripts" of Simpson's testimony.On Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted "Feinstein hit back, saying "I didn't do anything illegal," adding "That transcript has become so abused that time has come for people to take a look at it."Feinstein said in a statement, "The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves. The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice."Trump later tweeted "The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion."