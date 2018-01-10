TASS reportedly referring to Russian vulcanologists. The announcement is made by scientists from the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Group of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismic Activity of the Far Eastern Department of the Russian Academy of Sciences.There are no populated areas, but for aviation in the area is marked with red code. Scientists say eruptions at a height of 10 or more kilometers can happen at any moment.Shiveluch is the northernmost of the active volcanoes in Kamchatka and one of the largest in its territory. Its eruptions continue with short lulling periods since 2010. There is a steady increase in the lava dome, steam and gas, and avalanches of melted stones.The stratosphere of the Earth is one of the uppermost layers of the planet's air coat. It starts at about 11 km above sea level.