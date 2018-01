Roseanne Barr says that when "Roseanne" returns to ABC, half her TV family, the Connors, will support President Trump - because it's realistic that they would."So I feel like half the people voted for Trump and half didn't, so it's just realistic," she said at a Television Critics Association panel on Monday."So I wanted to bring it right down the middle, and we did," she said.Barr went on to say that although she "loves" Oprah - whose rousing Golden Globes speech Sunday night resurfaced speculation about a 2020 presidential run -she thinks she'd be a better president. Barr ran for president with the Peace and Freedom Party in 2012.And though her TV alter ego supports Trump, Barr says the president "says a lot of crazy s-."She was cut off before she could explain what she meant.The "Roseanne" revival returns to ABC for an hour-long premiere on March 27.