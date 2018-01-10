roseanne show
Roseanne Barr says that when "Roseanne" returns to ABC, half her TV family, the Connors, will support President Trump - because it's realistic that they would.

She said her character, Roseanne, and her husband, Dan (John Goodman) will support Trump because she's always wanted the sitcom to be "a true reflection on the society we live in."

"So I feel like half the people voted for Trump and half didn't, so it's just realistic," she said at a Television Critics Association panel on Monday.

"I've always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and the working class people. And, in fact, it was working class people who elected Trump," Barr continued. "So I felt like, yeah, that was very real, and something that needed to be discussed."

Barr added that she wanted to focus on "polarization in the family" in particular, and "people actually hating other people for the way they voted," which she said she feels "is not American."

"So I wanted to bring it right down the middle, and we did," she said.

Barr went on to say that although she "loves" Oprah - whose rousing Golden Globes speech Sunday night resurfaced speculation about a 2020 presidential run -she thinks she'd be a better president. Barr ran for president with the Peace and Freedom Party in 2012.

And though her TV alter ego supports Trump, Barr says the president "says a lot of crazy s-."

"I'm not a Trump apologist. There are a lot of things he's said and done that I don't agree with," she said. "It's always a lesser of two evils," Barr continued, added that one reason she "could not vote for Hillary Clinton is because of Haiti."

She was cut off before she could explain what she meant.

The "Roseanne" revival returns to ABC for an hour-long premiere on March 27.