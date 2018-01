except for those produced in the European Union, the US, Canada

Moldova's Constitutional Court has temporarily suspended pro-Russian President Igor Dodon from his postThis is the third time Dodon has been temporarily suspended in recent months, and the second time since the beginning of this year.The court suspended Dodon to allow the government to promulgate a bill that bans Russian propaganda, agora.md reported on January 5. Moldova's parliament on December 7 endorsedEarlier this month, the court suspended Dodonas part of a broad reshuffle.Dodon argued.but also against the pro-EU opposition parties. In a column published in the Wall Street Journal on December 27, Plahotniuc called once again for more support to be given by Western countries to nations like Moldova sitting on the front lines of Russia's "informational and military aggression". Indirectly, such repeated calls are aimed at enhancing the credibility of the Moldovan ruling coalition, which is broadly suspected at home of having preferred pro-Russian Dodon over his pro-EU rival Maia Sandu as president in the 2016 elections, in order to capture Western sympathy and avoid debates about its genuine democratic orientation.Moldova's pro-EU opposition parties haverather than a truly democratic market economy.Analysts quoted by Deutsche Welle believe. This would require a referendum, and Dodon still enjoys robust support among Moldova's pro-Russian electorate. In his turn, Dodon hopes his Socialist Party (PSRM) will win the parliamentary elections this year and replace the incumbent ruling coalition.