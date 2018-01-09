© Ints Kalnins / Reuters



"We hope you will immediately take measures within your mandate to change this approach of Latvia authorities towards Russian journalists. Declarations are not enough, actions are highly needed," tweeted the Russian foreign ministry Friday night, in response to an OSCE statement published earlier.Harlem Desir, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, wrote in an open letter to Riga that "Free access to information and free flow of information between the participating States contribute to the freedom of the media in the OSCE region and are an essential part of the broad concept of security on which the organization is based."Previously, the Russian foreign ministry appealed to the OSCE to resolve the situation before it spirals out of control, with Moscow warning it would have to resort to "retaliatory measures."The journalist said she had been treated well by security personnel but