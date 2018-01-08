Earth Changes
Climategate: How They failed to hide the gulf between predicted and observed warming
Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
WattsUpWithThat
Mon, 08 Jan 2018 13:53 UTC
WattsUpWithThat
Mon, 08 Jan 2018 13:53 UTC
The indefatigable Roy Spencer at the University of Alabama at Huntsville is the first to declare the global temperature anomaly for December 2017. As Fig. 1 shows, in the 39 years 1 month from December 1978 to December 2017, the planet has warmed by half a Celsius degree. But that is equivalent to 1.28 C°/century, or little more than one-third of the 3.3 C°/century predicted with "substantial confidence" by IPCC in 1990 and also by the fifth-generation general-circulation models of the Climate Model Intercomparison Project in 2013.
Is the rate of global warming rising inexorably? The answer is No, as Fig. 2 shows:
In my report of the Pause in November 2017 at WattsUpWithThat, I predicted that the RSS dataset would swiftly be tampered with to try to eradicate the Pause. Just weeks later, Dr Carl Mears, the keeper of that dataset, who is prone to describe skeptics as "deniers", announced that there would indeed be a revision, which, when it arrived, airbrushed the Pause away.
What is interesting is that the airbrushing - i.e., the alteration of data ex post facto to suit the Party Line - has continued. The dataset as it stood a few months back swept away the embarrassing zero trend over the 18 years 9 months of the Pause and replaced it with a trend equivalent to 0.77 C°/century (Fig. 4).
However, that tamperature change was not enough. The RSS dataset as it stands today shows a warming rate equivalent to 0.83 C°/century over exactly the same period (Fig. 5).
At the time of the Pause, the UAH data showed a higher rate of warming than RSS. Since then, the UAH data have been revised with the effect of reducing the formerly-evident small warming rate over the period of the Pause, while RSS has been - and continues to be - revised so as to increase the apparent warming rate over the same period.
On all of these data, it is evident that the rate of global warming is very considerably below what had originally been predicted. In a future article, I shall show just how large is the discrepancy between excitable prediction and unexciting observation, and just how false were the various artful claims in certain reviewed papers that IPCC's original predictions were about right, and just how wrong those predictions - properly understood - truly were.
Finally, in due course I shall show exactly what error in the models has led to the extravagant over-predictions, and just how small the properly-predicted warming rate will be once that fatal error is corrected.
Is the rate of global warming rising inexorably? The answer is No, as Fig. 2 shows:
In my report of the Pause in November 2017 at WattsUpWithThat, I predicted that the RSS dataset would swiftly be tampered with to try to eradicate the Pause. Just weeks later, Dr Carl Mears, the keeper of that dataset, who is prone to describe skeptics as "deniers", announced that there would indeed be a revision, which, when it arrived, airbrushed the Pause away.
What is interesting is that the airbrushing - i.e., the alteration of data ex post facto to suit the Party Line - has continued. The dataset as it stood a few months back swept away the embarrassing zero trend over the 18 years 9 months of the Pause and replaced it with a trend equivalent to 0.77 C°/century (Fig. 4).
However, that tamperature change was not enough. The RSS dataset as it stands today shows a warming rate equivalent to 0.83 C°/century over exactly the same period (Fig. 5).
At the time of the Pause, the UAH data showed a higher rate of warming than RSS. Since then, the UAH data have been revised with the effect of reducing the formerly-evident small warming rate over the period of the Pause, while RSS has been - and continues to be - revised so as to increase the apparent warming rate over the same period.
On all of these data, it is evident that the rate of global warming is very considerably below what had originally been predicted. In a future article, I shall show just how large is the discrepancy between excitable prediction and unexciting observation, and just how false were the various artful claims in certain reviewed papers that IPCC's original predictions were about right, and just how wrong those predictions - properly understood - truly were.
Finally, in due course I shall show exactly what error in the models has led to the extravagant over-predictions, and just how small the properly-predicted warming rate will be once that fatal error is corrected.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Comment: See also: