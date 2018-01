© Isaac Gomez/INAH



© Isaac Gómez/INAH



© Isaac Gomez/INAH



© Isaac Gomez/INAH



The mirror effect of the pond gives the underwater stone shrine a 'floating' effect.A team of archaeologists in Mexico have discovered a stone shrine in a pond that depicts the design of the universe, as imagined by ancient Aztec civilisations. The stone "tetzacualco" or sanctuary was found at Nahualac, a site at the foothills of the Iztaccihuatl volcano.The researchers have surmised that the placement of the stones is meant to portray a miniature model of the mythical universe.the team opined, according to the Daily Mail.Archaeologist Iris del Rocio Hernandez Bautista, who is from the Subaquatic Archeology Subdirectorate (SAS) of the INAH, pointed out that according to Mesoamerican creation myths, the world was devoid of any land. Cipactli (the monster of the earth) floated on the primitive waters and from his body, the sky and the earth were created.She believes there was a ritualised control of the water coming from nearby springs to irrigate the pond with the aim of causing a visual effect in which it seemed that the structure and the mounds of stone floated on the water mirror, which in turn reflected the surrounding passage.she said.The Nahualac site is divided into two sections - the first being the pond and the tetzacualco, and the second is located 150 metres southeast of the structure, over a wide valley which has a number of natural springs. Ceramic pieces with decorative elements associated with Tlaloc have been found here."In this area, ceramic materials were identified on the surface, some of them identified as Coyotlatelco (750-900 AD), Mazapa (850 to 900 AD) and Tollan Complex (900-1150 AD). Altogether, the archaeological evidences cover an approximate area of ​​300 by 100 metres," Bautista added.