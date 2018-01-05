Secret History
Mysterious Aztec stone shrine found in natural pond near Mexico's Iztaccihuatl volcano
International Business Times
Fri, 05 Jan 2018 19:50 UTC
A team of archaeologists in Mexico have discovered a stone shrine in a pond that depicts the design of the universe, as imagined by ancient Aztec civilisations. The stone "tetzacualco" or sanctuary was found at Nahualac, a site at the foothills of the Iztaccihuatl volcano.
According to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), along with the stone shrine, ceramic fragments, lithic materials, lapidaries and organic remains were found nearby, which have been associated with the Aztec rain god Tlaloc.
"The existence of a tetzacualco (shrine) in the middle of a natural pond and the optical effect that occurs when the water mirrors, from which it seems that the structure emanates, suggests that the place is the representation of a primeval time and space, a miniature model of the universe," the team opined, according to the Daily Mail.
Archaeologist Iris del Rocio Hernandez Bautista, who is from the Subaquatic Archeology Subdirectorate (SAS) of the INAH, pointed out that according to Mesoamerican creation myths, the world was devoid of any land. Cipactli (the monster of the earth) floated on the primitive waters and from his body, the sky and the earth were created.
She believes there was a ritualised control of the water coming from nearby springs to irrigate the pond with the aim of causing a visual effect in which it seemed that the structure and the mounds of stone floated on the water mirror, which in turn reflected the surrounding passage.
The Nahualac site is divided into two sections - the first being the pond and the tetzacualco, and the second is located 150 metres southeast of the structure, over a wide valley which has a number of natural springs. Ceramic pieces with decorative elements associated with Tlaloc have been found here.
"In this area, ceramic materials were identified on the surface, some of them identified as Coyotlatelco (750-900 AD), Mazapa (850 to 900 AD) and Tollan Complex (900-1150 AD). Altogether, the archaeological evidences cover an approximate area of 300 by 100 metres," Bautista added.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Pakistan slams US decision to halt aid: 'our citizens became victims of the war you initiated'
- Rare ivory gull from Arctic turns up in Lake County Fairgrounds, Illinois
- Fury in UK after country's worst sex offender, 'black cab rapist' John Worboys, walks free after assaulting over 100 women
- Will 2018 be the year we directly 'see' our first black hole?
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- Missouri Department of Corrections to ban smoking in prisons
- New largest prime number discovered
- Researchers cool object beyond limits of known physics
- Going downhill: Expect even less freedom of internet in 2018
- Mysterious Aztec stone shrine found in natural pond near Mexico's Iztaccihuatl volcano
- A major Beijing Belt, Road Inititative security fiasco is emerging
- Erdogan: US, Israel target Pakistan, Iran, Muslim countries for resources
- UNSC to discuss Iran after US calls to back anti-govt protests
- Ryabkov: UNSC emergency meeting on Iran interferes with Iran's sovereignty
- Storm Grayson blitzes U.S east coast, Storm Eleanor batters Europe and Storm Ava builds up near Africa
- Forget about N. Korea: Russia is building EMP weapons
- Erdogan: Washington accords and ties to Turkey are losing validity
- Ankara wants to salvage relationship with Berlin as US ties disintegrate
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Erdogan denounces 'US chain of plots against Turkish government and economy'
- Pakistan slams US decision to halt aid: 'our citizens became victims of the war you initiated'
- Going downhill: Expect even less freedom of internet in 2018
- A major Beijing Belt, Road Inititative security fiasco is emerging
- Erdogan: US, Israel target Pakistan, Iran, Muslim countries for resources
- UNSC to discuss Iran after US calls to back anti-govt protests
- Ryabkov: UNSC emergency meeting on Iran interferes with Iran's sovereignty
- Forget about N. Korea: Russia is building EMP weapons
- Erdogan: Washington accords and ties to Turkey are losing validity
- Ankara wants to salvage relationship with Berlin as US ties disintegrate
- Erdogan denounces 'US chain of plots against Turkish government and economy'
- Tony Blair calls on EU countries to deal with Muslim migration issues, neglecting his role in creating the problem
- America's Stasi: Why the US law enforcement empire resembles secret police in a dictatorship
- Unidentified US government source claims North Korea hit one of their own cities in failed ballistic missile test
- Trump Executive Order could mean Killary's goose is cooked
- Tale of two roads: The glaring contrast between Chinese and American infrastructure
- Major Russian bank reveals Yeltsin-era tendencies by courting American favor
- Trump tweets late night blast: Christens Bannon with new nickname - "Sloppy Steve"
- DOJ reopens Killary email investigation - releases more Abedin information
- Ukraine deputy minister says Kiev planned to blow up 'Russian gas pipe'
- Lock her up: Justice Dept. launches new probe into Clinton Foundation's pay-to-play scheme
- Fury in UK after country's worst sex offender, 'black cab rapist' John Worboys, walks free after assaulting over 100 women
- Missouri Department of Corrections to ban smoking in prisons
- 'Freezing to death a horrible way to die': Ohio sheriff warns pet owners after dog was found frozen to death
- California cop cleared of all wrong-doing in shooting death of unarmed mentally ill homeless veteran
- Christians in the Middle East are in dire straits because of the West's support of terrorists
- Apple confirms 'Meltdown' & 'Spectre' flaws affect all Macs and iOS devices
- Meet Ukraine's "White Führer", the rising Nazi star of the Kiev government
- Nuke your dinner without raising a finger: Amazon mocked over microwave voice control
- Why is there no conversation about men who are having unwanted sex?
- Mt. Gox bitcoins 'not lost', someone doesn't want them found - RT source
- Sessions backtracks on marijuana policy, wants it illegal for states to legalize weed
- Russian invasion! After facing massive scrutiny RT France finally goes live
- President of Kazakhstan praises 'Putin the peacemaker' in new autobiography
- 'Please spare us the thought police!' Top-selling German newspaper says new online hate speech law should be abolished
- Police respond to bogus 911 call by killing grandfather in his own home
- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai cancels industry trade speech over death threats
- London Mayor's response to knife crime epidemic: £10,000 on 'knife wands' for schools, effectiveness not being tracked
- Outrage in Turkey after religious affairs agency approves child marriage as young as nine, later retracts
- 'Fire and Fury': Hope Hicks' family, friends say she'll need therapy after she leaves Trump
- Flashback: California Democrats propose to spend $1 billion dollars on health care for illegal immigrants
- Mysterious Aztec stone shrine found in natural pond near Mexico's Iztaccihuatl volcano
- Horror masks crafted by notorious London gangster Ronnie Kray up for auction
- Communism 'failed miserably' by its own standards
- Newly declassified docs reveal post-war British concerns with Zionist terrorists operating in Europe
- Unknown Native American population revealed by DNA study
- England's soggy historical place names could predict the climate future
- Asbestos' deadly come-back: US corporations would rather let workers die on factory floor than pay disability claims
- Supernova SN 185 of 185AD could have been an exploding comet
- Tantalus bowl: Rare ancient artifact dating back to the 4th century AD proves the Romans were the original pranksters
- Declassified documents reveal British government sought Loyalist paramilitaries to assassinate Irish leader Haughey in 1985
- Perfectly preserved 130-million-year-old dinosaur eggs unearthed in China
- The UN's role in exporting feminist ideology
- Ancient military fortress network discovered in northern Syria
- Data hidden in Inca knot code discovered by Harvard undergrad
- Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal secrets of mysterious Polynesians
- Romanticizing the hunter-gatherer way of life
- "What were they thinking?!" Russian intellectuals on the Russian Revolution
- Jomon pottery gives clues to ancient culture
- Halley's comet and the calendar
- Sigmund Fraud? New bio traces Freud's journey from one crackpot idea to the next
- Will 2018 be the year we directly 'see' our first black hole?
- New largest prime number discovered
- Researchers cool object beyond limits of known physics
- Four-dimensional physics now studied in two dimensions
- Russian scientists develop experimental underwater breathing technique - aimed at rescuing submarine crews
- Major chip flaw leaves billions of devices vulnerable to security concerns
- Russia joins search for space signals of unknown origin
- Hacking the Arpanet and the 'good ol' boys' of the NET
- Large ancient impact event discovered in Southeast Asia
- Scientists successfully use virus to attack brain cancer tumors
- Secret writing in mummy cases is revealed by new scan technique
- New study traces electric currents that flow along Earth's magnetic field
- China sets it's sights to become world's leading cyber power by 2035
- Breakthrough genetic treatment for rare form of blindness will cost $850,000, if it works
- SpaceX to launch top secret Zuma satellite for US government
- Social media: Can we take back power from the tech giants and their government overlords?
- Earth's thermostat discovered in rocks: Regulates planet and helps recover from ice ages
- First total lunar eclipse on January 31st
- Study predicts next phase of solar cycle will bring on 'Mini Ice Age' as early as 2020
- Research indicates multiple causes for whale strandings
- Rare ivory gull from Arctic turns up in Lake County Fairgrounds, Illinois
- Storm Grayson blitzes U.S east coast, Storm Eleanor batters Europe and Storm Ava builds up near Africa
- Mysterious big bang, possibly an ice quake, shakes Alberta village during the night
- Tokyo area hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake which 'shakes walls, rattles furniture'
- Al Gore's Global Warming: 'Bitter cold' is 'exactly what we should expect from the' err 'climate crisis'
- "Bomb cyclone" Storm Grayson brings travel mayhem, high winds and icy flooding to US northeast - UPDATE
- 15k New Yorkers lose heat, airports close amid 'very serious storm'
- Heading for a big one? Series of small earthquakes hit San Andreas fault
- Kamchatka volcano in Russia spits up ash 5-7 kilometers high
- Storm Eleanor causes havoc across Europe, gusts of 100mph/161kmh reported
- Dead sperm whale found near Armona Island, Portugal
- Record flooding unleashed in Massachusetts as Winter Storm Grayson hammers Northeast U.S.
- Ice-cold iguanas plunge from Florida trees during winter storm cold snap
- At least 20 starlings found dead along road in Lyons Brook, Canada
- Cold weather, 'frost quakes' blamed for loud booms heard in eastern Tennessee
- Two killed and one hurt by lightning bolt in Kenya
- Heavy snowfall grips most areas of China (VIDEO)
- Brutal winds, high seas from storm Eleanor leave 55K homes without power and parts of Ireland completely flooded
- Terrified skiers swung violently about on chairlift as Austrian resort is hit by severe snowstorm (VIDEOS)
- 88 Gray dolphins die in 18 days off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state in Brazil
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Smarter Your Phone, The Dumber Your Brain
- Study finds alcohol damages DNA of stem cells, enhancing the risk of cancer
- Trehalose, a popular sugar additive, may have fueled the spread of two strains of C. difficile superbug
- Connections matter: Study reveals link between intelligence and connectivity in different regions of the brain's network
- Study confirms the next generation of RNA interference GM foods may seriously compromise the genetic integrity of our species
- The most common vitamin and mineral deficiencies
- UK woman who battled blood cancer for years halts disease by treatment with turmeric
- Humans can spot small signs of sickness at a glance, only hours after infection
- Testing new diabetes drug, scientists find possible Alzheimer's treatment
- Unvaccinated Australian children are now banned from daycare
- Flu hype nothing-burger: Minnesota hospitals enact visitor restrictions to reduce spread of illness
- France on high alert for flu and gastro bug, admissions up 35% at the weekend
- SOTT Focus: If You've Got "Adrenal Fatigue", There's Likely Nothing Wrong with Your Adrenals
- Survey says meat-eaters have more sex than vegetarians
- Crooked big pharma that hooked people on opioids now profits again from addicts' switching to heroin
- U.S. drug prices defy economics
- SOTT Focus: Social Justice Targets Personal Trainers: Check Your Thin Privilege and Anti-Fat Bias
- As this year's flu virus approaches epidemic levels, tens of thousands infected find the current vaccine totally ineffective
- Inflammation is the cause of almost every disease -what can you do about it?
- Meridians: The human body's 'energy highway'
- Chronic morning headaches linked to depression and anxiety
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Overview of the 'drama triangle' and the three faces of victimhood
- Colliding with reality: What depth psychology tells us about victimhood
- Singing your heart out with a group could very well make you happier
- New study suggests that the lower your social class, the 'wiser' and better you are at conflict resolution
- Born this way? Homing in on the complex biology behind homosexuality in men
- Semantogymnastics about Microconsent: The absurdity of demanding explicit sexual consent
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
Quote of the Day
The Truth is not Arbitrary or a Matter of Opinion, but can be Investigated, and Those who Earnestly Search for the Truth will Find It. The Truth is Hidden to the Blind, but he who has the Mental Eye Sees the Truth.
Recent Comments
[Link] Written in the Planets January 5 As Mars moves into its conjunction with Jupiter on Saturday, you’ll want to catch that wave as it builds....
Good Blue Comment +1 BC... you wanna open up a new thread? Javed?
What?? Come on chaps get a hold of yourselves!... Your dick is either hard - or it ain't! "Oh... please stop... please no... I just don't want...
I have an old friend from Ukraine who became a US citizen, and I feel for her and her family that are still in Ukraine. Mikheil Saakashvili is...
Heh heh... ol' flutey caused a right ol' stink on this thread. Lol! I believe i can help shed some light to understanding his psychology and what...