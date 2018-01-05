A whale weighing more than 10 tons has been found dead near the island of Armona in the Algarve.Olhão harbour master, Nunes Ferreira, said the sperm whale was towed to port at high tide by a life boat.He said the whale, which measured 8.5 metres could be the same one that was beached on Monte Gordo beach on Sunday.A sperm whale was beached on Sunday in Monte Gordo, but locals and the maritime police managed to get it back out to sea.