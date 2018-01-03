Puppet Masters
'Afghan-US airstrike attack on ISIS' kills at least 1 civilian, 13 disfigured
RT
Tue, 02 Jan 2018 20:48 UTC
The Afghan military conducted their operation against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Nangarhar and Jawzjan province backed by Afghan and US-led air forces. "During the airstrikes, 13 civilians were wounded including women and children and one other was killed" in Nangarhar's Haska Mina district, Attaullah Khogyani the provincial governor's spokesman said.
Khogyani justified the loss of life by saying that "ISIS militants used civilian's houses as strongholds." The spokesman added that "over 60 ISIS militants were killed" in air and ground operations by "Afghan-foreign" forces in different parts of Haska Mina.
The civilians wounded in the airstrikes were taken to a hospital in Jalalabad. RT's Ruptly video agency visited the facility Tuesday, where relatives described the horrific injuries suffered by their loved ones, saying "some of them lost their legs and some sustained deep injuries."
The number of civilian casualties, provided by the witnesses, differs significantly from official figures. "Helicopters and jets hit the people, some of them lost legs, four people were killed. A vehicle, which was used by villagers was destroyed," a woman said.
Another local resident told Ruptly that "a drone attacked a civilian vehicle" in the Chingay area of Haska Mina. About 21 people were caught in the blast and "three of them were killed and all others including women, children and elderly were wounded," he said. "Now we don't know who our enemies are: Americans, the government, the Taliban or ISIS," the man added.
A relative of one of the victims at the hospital blasted the US forces for being "foolish" because of their inability to differentiate between "militants and civilians." "These Americans forces always say 'we can target every small thing on the ground'... We don't trust their technology, because they say 'we don't kill civilians,' [but] this attack was carried out on civilians," he said.
US forces in Afghanistan said Tuesday that one American serviceman was killed and four others injured during "combat engagements" in Nangarhar province on New Year's Day. Two of the injured troops have already returned to duty, while two others are still in hospital. The name of the soldier who was killed is to be made public within the next few days.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Trump dossier "ex"-spy Chris Steele doubled his profits last year
- LA FBI agent accused of drugging, assaulting FBI colleague
- Right man for the job? New York University hires "All I Want For Christmas is White Genocide" professor
- Iranian protests signify deep state's unfinished business
- N. Korea calls S. Korea on cross-border hotline, first contact in two years
- China amassing troops, tanks to N. Korea border 'prep for war'
- Nix the single market! Britain could join despised TPP instead
- 'Mine's bigger', Trump dares Kim Jong-un to compare nuclear buttons
- 'Afghan-US airstrike attack on ISIS' kills at least 1 civilian, 13 disfigured
- Paul Manafort sues Robert Mueller and DOJ over Russiagate investigation
- Ski resorts in the Alps close as Storm Eleanor hits, 8 feet of snow may fall in 24 hours
- Scared cop tries to kill dog but misses and shoots 9yo girl in the head instead
- Son's 'murder countdown' posted online prior to gruesome attack on New Year's Eve
- Secret writing in mummy cases is revealed by new scan technique
- The most common vitamin and mineral deficiencies
- 'Homeless hero' who helped Manchester bombing victims admits to robbing them too
- New year brings 10 percent raise in cost of medicines by top drug manufacturers
- New study traces electric currents that flow along Earth's magnetic field
- These are some of the fake images of 'Iran' being shared on social media
- Germans trust police and schools more than bankers & media, New Year survey finds
- Trump dossier "ex"-spy Chris Steele doubled his profits last year
- Iranian protests signify deep state's unfinished business
- N. Korea calls S. Korea on cross-border hotline, first contact in two years
- China amassing troops, tanks to N. Korea border 'prep for war'
- Nix the single market! Britain could join despised TPP instead
- 'Mine's bigger', Trump dares Kim Jong-un to compare nuclear buttons
- 'Afghan-US airstrike attack on ISIS' kills at least 1 civilian, 13 disfigured
- Paul Manafort sues Robert Mueller and DOJ over Russiagate investigation
- Senator Richard H. Black supports Saif al Islam Ghadafi for President of Libya, shows respect for Libyan people's wishes
- Pepe Escobar - Why there won't be a revolution in Iran
- SOTT Focus: Trump's Jerusalem Card and the 'Obama-Hezbollah' Scandal
- Congressional committees discover new FBI discrepancies in Clinton email probe
- "He lost his mind": Trump fires back at Bannon after fmr advisor claims Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russians was 'treasonous'
- Trump bullies Palestinians: 'We have taken Jerusalem off the table'
- 'Jerusalem is not for sale, Palestinians will not be blackmailed': Abbas spokesperson to Trump after US threatens to cut $300mn aid
- Denied! United Nations Security Council rebuffs absurd US request for emergency session on Iran protests
- Trump wants to cut aid to UN agency to force Palestine into talks with Israel - Abbas spokesmen responds: "Jerusalem not for sale"
- Supreme Leader Khamenei: Enemies of Iran 'using money and weapons to undermine government'
- Trump admin making it clear they won't "turn back" on fake CIA/Soros funded protestors in Iran
- Iran accuses foreign enemies of fueling violent anti-government protests
- LA FBI agent accused of drugging, assaulting FBI colleague
- Right man for the job? New York University hires "All I Want For Christmas is White Genocide" professor
- Scared cop tries to kill dog but misses and shoots 9yo girl in the head instead
- Son's 'murder countdown' posted online prior to gruesome attack on New Year's Eve
- 'Homeless hero' who helped Manchester bombing victims admits to robbing them too
- New year brings 10 percent raise in cost of medicines by top drug manufacturers
- These are some of the fake images of 'Iran' being shared on social media
- Germans trust police and schools more than bankers & media, New Year survey finds
- Normalizing the sexualization of children: Boy, 10, founds a drag club for kids in NYC
- 'Leader, we're ready!' 10,000s march across Iran in the support of the government and the Supreme Leader Khamenei
- SOTT Focus: Dutch Teacher Abuses 13-year-old Girl, Court Acquits Him of Rape Because 'No Question of Violence'
- Woman in viral video wearing glitter over her breasts getting groped by man says shaming women for what they wear "promotes rape culture"
- Recyclables piling up as China applies new standards
- Democrats need the votes! Mysterious signs welcoming felons, illegals and gang members pop up on California highways
- Vegans go hog-wild after chef jokes about 'spiking' vegan party who asked for cheese
- Saucy problem: Surgeons find woman's abdominal pain caused by packet of ketchup lodged in her intestines for 6 years
- Baby born on car hood after father leads police on high-speed chase in South Carolina
- 'Bitcoin banned by Islam': Egypt's Grand Mufti Shawki Allam issues fatwa against cryptocurrency
- Windsor council leader calls on police to clear the streets of homeless people before royal wedding
- Police find dog frozen solid chained in doghouse during extreme cold weather
- Unknown Native American population revealed by DNA study
- England's soggy historical place names could predict the climate future
- Asbestos' deadly come-back: US corporations would rather let workers die on factory floor than pay disability claims
- Supernova SN 185 of 185AD could have been an exploding comet
- Tantalus bowl: Rare ancient artifact dating back to the 4th century AD proves the Romans were the original pranksters
- Declassified documents reveal British government sought Loyalist paramilitaries to assassinate Irish leader Haughey in 1985
- Perfectly preserved 130-million-year-old dinosaur eggs unearthed in China
- The UN's role in exporting feminist ideology
- Ancient military fortress network discovered in northern Syria
- Data hidden in Inca knot code discovered by Harvard undergrad
- Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal secrets of mysterious Polynesians
- Romanticizing the hunter-gatherer way of life
- "What were they thinking?!" Russian intellectuals on the Russian Revolution
- Jomon pottery gives clues to ancient culture
- Halley's comet and the calendar
- Sigmund Fraud? New bio traces Freud's journey from one crackpot idea to the next
- Stone Age-carved rocks discovered on Danish island
- The WWII baby-in-a-box mystery: Genetics testing and detective work find abandoned baby's family, over 70 years later
- Ancient Biblical city destroyed by earthquake 1,400 years ago uncovered in underwater excavations
- "Great Man-Made River": Muammar Gaddafi's gift to Libya
- Secret writing in mummy cases is revealed by new scan technique
- New study traces electric currents that flow along Earth's magnetic field
- China sets it's sights to become world's leading cyber power by 2035
- Breakthrough genetic treatment for rare form of blindness will cost $850,000, if it works
- SpaceX to launch top secret Zuma satellite for US government
- Social media: Can we take back power from the tech giants and their government overlords?
- Earth's thermostat discovered in rocks: Regulates planet and helps recover from ice ages
- First total lunar eclipse on January 31st
- Study predicts next phase of solar cycle will bring on 'Mini Ice Age' as early as 2020
- Research indicates multiple causes for whale strandings
- Did comet impacts kill lots of animals in Alaska?
- 7 surprising statistics about Twitter in America
- Fembot fatale? Sex bots could potentially be hacked to murder people in future
- The reason some people don't learn from mistakes, their brains are not really processing the information
- Reality check: The Sun is cooling faster than anyone suspected - and lowering Earth's temperature along with it
- Jupiter's UV Aurora
- The minds of plants: From the memories of flowers to the sociability of trees, the cognitive capacities of our vegetal cousins are all around us
- Rewriting life: These are not your father's GMOs
- New culprit is killing the world's bees
- The man the internet can't identify
- Ski resorts in the Alps close as Storm Eleanor hits, 8 feet of snow may fall in 24 hours
- North America enters a freeze so deep even the penguins are panicking
- Man killed by lightning strike at Kings Canyon, Australia
- Georgia governor declares state of emergency for 28 counties ahead of winter storm
- Hurricane force winds hit Switzerland
- Flake news: Snow seen in the Gulf of Mexico 30 miles south of Louisiana's coast
- The Great Lakes have 9X the ice coverage now as they did at this time last year
- Mystery boom shakes Michigan village blamed on 'frost quake'
- Storm Eleanor to batter UK and France with 80mph winds, monster waves and possible flooding - UPDATE
- Weather 'bomb' set to go off along US East Coast - Record snowstorms and cold to follow
- Deadly cold temperatures disrupt US: 'Warming centers' open across South (VIDEOS)
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake south of Fiji
- Flurry of 7 earthquakes rock Greek-Macedonia border region
- After the flames subside: Hillsides left barren by California wildfires now at risk from mudslides
- 20 meter high ice wall forms on China-Russia border lake
- 'We're infested.' Stingrays injure a record 73 people in a day at Huntington Beach, California
- Surfer attacked by shark off Laniakea Beach, Hawaii
- Extreme cold puts Great Lakes ice cover ahead of schedule
- Lightning strikes kill 4 and injure 19 in South Africa
- Surfer bitten by shark off the coast of Marin County, California
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- The most common vitamin and mineral deficiencies
- UK woman who battled blood cancer for years halts disease by treatment with turmeric
- Humans can spot small signs of sickness at a glance, only hours after infection
- Testing new diabetes drug, scientists find possible Alzheimer's treatment
- Unvaccinated Australian children are now banned from daycare
- Flu hype nothing-burger: Minnesota hospitals enact visitor restrictions to reduce spread of illness
- France on high alert for flu and gastro bug, admissions up 35% at the weekend
- SOTT Focus: If You've Got "Adrenal Fatigue", There's Likely Nothing Wrong with Your Adrenals
- Survey says meat-eaters have more sex than vegetarians
- Crooked big pharma that hooked people on opioids now profits again from addicts' switching to heroin
- U.S. drug prices defy economics
- SOTT Focus: Social Justice Targets Personal Trainers: Check Your Thin Privilege and Anti-Fat Bias
- As this year's flu virus approaches epidemic levels, tens of thousands infected find the current vaccine totally ineffective
- Inflammation is the cause of almost every disease -what can you do about it?
- Meridians: The human body's 'energy highway'
- 23andMe to conduct massive weight-loss study
- French woman gets $228k compensation after mandatory Hep B vaccine gives her macrophagic myofasciitis
- Debate continues over 'natures opioid' Kratom
- PLOS journal sounds alarm over global mass poisoning
- Food is information: Plant-derived exosomes as cross-species messengers and beacons of epigenetics
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Overview of the 'drama triangle' and the three faces of victimhood
- Colliding with reality: What depth psychology tells us about victimhood
- Singing your heart out with a group could very well make you happier
- New study suggests that the lower your social class, the 'wiser' and better you are at conflict resolution
- Born this way? Homing in on the complex biology behind homosexuality in men
- Semantogymnastics about Microconsent: The absurdity of demanding explicit sexual consent
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- The great swindle of truth and beauty
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
Quote of the Day
The scientific discourse misses the fact that the ability to deny is an amazing human phenomenon, a product of sheer complexity of our emotional, linguistic, moral and intellectual lives. Denial is a complex unconscious defense mechanism for coping with guilt, anxiety and other disturbing emotions aroused by reality.
Recent Comments
Ancient Europeans reached the Eastern Shores of what is today the United States more than 23k years ago. Whatever scientist have to do to hide...
it was obviously anticipated long time ago by smart people dotard would soon crack
holidays are over folks hope you enjoyed them
Maybe the dotard can piss longer than the Kim but his iq is cerainly smaller (then average).
Native blacks of america. Not all blacks are african or came from slavery. [Link]
Comment: Something missing in their training? Can't tell a civilian from an ISIS militant? Discrimination to save the innocent not a priority? Everyone is expendable, even children? Sixteen years...and the US hasn't learned a thing.