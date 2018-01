© Joshua Roberts / Reuters



Lobbyist Paul Manafort has filed a lawsuit against special counsel Robert Mueller and the US Department of Justice over his indictment, saying it violates the scope of Mueller's investigation into the 2016 election.In a civil lawsuit filed Wednesday in a federal court in Washington, DC, Manafort names Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as the defendants.The charges against Manafort pertain to his work as a lobbyist for the government of former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych from 2010 to 2014.Manafort claims that Mueller's indictment has caused him "significant reputational harm, financial expense, and invasion of his personal privacy." The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, asking the court to "set aside" the indictment.