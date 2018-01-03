Colonel Richard H. "Dick" Black (USA Ret.) now standing state Senator in Virginia's 13th district for the Republican Party, is a war hero, having flown 269 combat helicopter missions in Vietnam and earning a purple heart. He gained his JD in law after Viet Nam and later headed the Army's Criminal Law Division at the Pentagon where he was tasked to develop the foundation for the ICC (International Criminal Court). He has stated that in it's original format the ICC would have created justice for the world, but unfortunately, the documents were sent to the US State Department where it was rewritten and turned into the political tool that it is today.
Senator Black is a passionate humanitarian and has spent his life fighting for justice. He has a profound interest in foreign and military affairs and stands alone in his ability to take whatever measures needed to find the real truth. Dr. Saif al Islam Ghadafi could not get an endorsement from a more honorable man. http://www.senatorblack.com/home/bio.aspx
That being said, it is a great honor to present below, the full endorsement of Saif Al Islam Ghadafi for President of Libya by Senator Richard H. Black.
Statement of Senator Richard H. BlackI wish to thank Senator Black for his endorsement and congratulate him on being one of the very few politicians who look for the real truth and who have the courage to stand behind that truth.
December 31, 2017
I am pleased that Saif Ghadafi is a candidate for President of Libya. Saif Ghadafi is the only man who commands the genuine love and respect of all of the Libyan people. He can restore peace and prosperity by uniting Libyans. The great Tribes of Libya know that Colonel Ghadafi taught his son to love the people of Libya and to understand that it is his duty to devote his life to them. I am confident that Saif Ghadafi can rebuild Libya and restore the former glory of the nation.
In 2011, Libya was unlawfully attacked by several nations that later conspired to murder Colonel Moammar Ghadafi. This treacherous war crime left Libya leaderless and in ruins. It also left it in the hands of terrorists and criminal gangs--greedy men who despised the people and looted the wealth of the nation for their own selfish gain.
I deeply regret the role that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama played in the bloody slaughter and destruction of your nation. No foreign nation has the legal right to interfere in the internal affairs of another sovereign nation. It was shameful that the United Nations failed to speak out against the unlawful and merciless war that was waged against you.
I can only speak for myself in this matter, but I deeply respect the Tribes of Libya, and it is clear that they place great faith in Saif Ghadafi. I share their confidence in him. It is time that the Libyan people took back their nation from foreigners, gangsters and terrorists. Now, it is time for them to unite in support of Saif Ghadafi - the next President of Libya.
Richard H. Black
Senator of Virginia, 13th District
J. Moriarty
Comment: In the current US political climate, State Senator Black's acts of integrity are, unfortunately, the exception - and not the rule. Notice the objective and rational positions he has taken on the following issues: