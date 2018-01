© Reuters



The Israeli PM has advocated regime change in Iran, saying that if the Tehran government collapses, Israelis and Iranians will be "great friends." He then ridiculed Iran's claim that foreign players were behind recent protests.Benjamin Netanyahu was responding to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who had earlier suggested that Israel was involved in the recent unrest.On Monday, Rouhani was quoted by state media as apparently blaming the US and Israel for provoking demonstrations in the country.Rouhani was quoted as saying.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also accused Iran's foes of instigating the protests.Khamenei said in a statement.Unrest continues in Iran for a sixth consecutive day, sweeping across several cities, including the capital Tehran. Protests broke out last Thursday, with people said to be demonstrating against rising food prices, unemployment, and the overall economic situation. Twenty people have been killed so far in the six days of unrest, according to state TV.