© Slidell Police Department / Facebook

The mastermind who claimed to be Nigerian royalty in order to conduct a well-known 'phishing' email scam has been arrested in Louisiana.Michael Neu, 67, was arrested this week following an 18-month investigation by Slidell Police Department's Financial Crimes Division.The scam emails involve a well-known trope that is almost as old as the internet: A person claiming to be a Nigerian prince, or their representative, emails you requesting personal financial information in order to expedite the transfer of a massive inheritance of which you were hitherto unaware."So-called 'Nigerian' email scams are characterized by convincing sob stories, unfailingly polite language, and promises of a big payoff," reports the Federal Trade Commission "Most people laugh at the thought of falling for such a fraud, but," Slidell police said in a news release.In an interesting twist to the tale, Neu did in fact wire money to co-conspirators in Nigeria. The investigation is ongoing and has been further complicated as multiple leads point to additional conspirators based outside of the US.," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a statement on the case.