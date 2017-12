© Ramil Sitdikov / Sputnik



Russia's FM has lightheartedly shared Moscow's 'international achievements' with the host of a Russian satirical show.Recalling the elections in France , the Catalonia independence referendum and the Brexit vote , the seasoned diplomat, known for his sense of humor, was asked to share Moscow's foreign policy plans for next year.Lavrov joked on NTV channel's 'Mezhdunarodnaya Pilorama' ('International Sawmill') show.Russia got so involved in other states' affairs, it didn't have enough time for other important things. "For instance, to develop cultural ties with Japan, we had to organize a big and successful festival there [at the last moment]," Russia's Foreign Minister said. "However, so far, we've failed to take down the Japanese Emperor."Apparently, the Japanese leader still "has two more years."Lavrov said sarcastically.