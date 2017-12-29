© The Stuff of Life

Strains in US-UK intelligence sharing relationship since Donald Trump's inauguration have been officially acknowledged by the UK's Intelligence and Security Committee.The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) dedicated two pages of its 116-page annual report toAll of Britain's security services, including domestic intelligence agency MI5, the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), also known as MI6, and the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), all expressed their view on the potential threat."Certain views that the President has expressed - particularly prior to his election - have the potential, if they were to become official policy, to pose difficulties for the UK-USA intelligence relationship," the report reads.as one of his stances which would likely compromise intelligence sharing if implemented as policy.According to the report, MI5 said:Soon after Trump's inauguration as 45th president of the United States back in January, Nigel Inkster, a former assistant chief and director of operations and intelligence at MI6, warned about the risk of the new president's sanctioning of torture.Inkster told POLITICO."The challenge would be either to secure from the recipient state credible assurances that that would not happen or not to pass the intelligence," said Inkster, now a director at the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank in London.Moreover, he claimed the UK could find itself accepting information obtained through means which the government strictly condemns, without necessarily knowing it. "When you get a piece of intelligence it doesn't come with a headline saying this intelligence was the product of waterboarding. You may well not know where the intelligence has come from," he said.The ISC report confirms the UK's intelligence community shares his concerns.