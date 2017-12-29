© Strategic Culture Foundation



China is responding to Washington's tax overhaul by offering foreign companies a break on Chinese taxes in a bid to retain investment. The measure announced late on Thursday isIt follows a flurry of promises by communist leaders toForeign firms will be exempt from withholding taxes on profits they reinvest in industries specified by Beijing, the finance ministry and tax agency said.Beijing wants to "attract foreign investors after a host of countries unveiled similar measures to lure foreign and domestic investment", Xinhua reported.the announcement said. These include solar and wind power, "green farming" and other fledgling fields in which Beijing is trying to develop technology.Supporters of Washington's tax changes enacted this month said they will encourage investment in the United States. Governments, including Canada's, and private sector analysts have warned that they could draw money away from their economies.It was unclear whether China's tax break was significant enough to influence investment decisions in emerging industries in which foreign companies complain they are shut out of promising areas or face pressure to hand over technology to potential Chinese competitors.The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and DevelopmentForeign investment into China in the January-October period grew just 1.9 per cent from a year earlier but jumped in November, according to official figures. However, Chinese economists have said that is a poor measure of foreign interest because the bulk of it is money brought home by Chinese companies and disguised as foreign investment to gain tax breaks.China is a big market for cars, aircraft, smartphones, cosmetics and other goods. But Beijing bars foreign companies from fields such as finance, telecoms and utilities. In others, companies are required to work through local partners that might become competitors.