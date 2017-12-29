Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, stated on Thursday that the US forces must leave all of Syria.On the statement of the US Defense Secretary, James Matisse, about the intention of US troops to stay in Syria until achieving progress in the political settlement,The Russian minister affirmed that according to the UNSC No.2254, which the United States supported,He also expressed his satisfaction that cooperation with the US in Syria is possible if the Americans' goal is to fight terrorism.Source: SANA