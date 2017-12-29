imram awam
Another day, another plot twist to the 'Awan Brothers,' story. Daily Caller reporter Luke Rosiak discovered Thursday that the Awan brothers' next court date, scheduled for January 8th, 2018, disappeared from the calendar.

"Strange: The next court date was supposed to be January 8 (after being postponed twice) but it is not showing on the court's calendar as of now," tweeted Rosiak on Thursday.


News of the disappearing court date comes amid a report suggesting Imran Awan ran a car dealership that may have fronted as an overseas money laundering operation.

Luke Rosiak of the Daily Caller reports:
On its Facebook page, CIA's "staff" were fake personalities such as "James Falls O'Brien," whose photo was taken from a hairstyle model catalog, and "Jade Julia," whose image came from a web page called "Beautiful Girls Wallpaper."

If a customer showed up looking to buy a car from Cars International A, often referred to as CIA, Abid Awan - who was managing partner of the dealership while also earning $160,000 handling IT for House Democrats - would frequently simply go across the street to longstanding dealership called AAA Motors and get one. [...]

While Imran and Abid Awan ran their car dealership in Falls Church, Va. in the early part of the decade, Drug Enforcement Agency officials a few miles away in Chantilly were learning that the Iranian-linked terrorist group frequently deployed used car dealerships in the US to launder money and fund terrorism, according to an explosive new Politico expose. [...]

In 2010, the CIA dealership took a $100,000 loan from Dr. Ali Al-Attar, who is of Iranian heritage and was a minister in the Iraqi government, according to court records. Al-Attar is a fugitive wanted by the U.S. government. Philip Giraldi, a former CIA officer, wrote that Attar "was observed in Beirut, Lebanon conversing with a Hezbollah official" in 2012-shortly after the loan was made.
Wayne Black, a former law enforcement group supervisor under Janet Reno's public corruption department in Miami believes the Awans were likely laundering money.

"Based on the modest way Awan was living, it is my opinion that he was sending most of his money to a group or criminal organization that could very well be connected with the Pakistani government," said Black

"My instincts tell me Awan was probably operating a foreign intelligence gathering operation on US soil," Black added.