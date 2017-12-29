"Strange: The next court date was supposed to be January 8 (after being postponed twice) but it is not showing on the court's calendar as of now," tweeted Rosiak on Thursday.
News of the disappearing court date comes amid a report suggesting Imran Awan ran a car dealership that may have fronted as an overseas money laundering operation.
Daily Caller reports:
On its Facebook page, CIA's "staff" were fake personalities such as "James Falls O'Brien," whose photo was taken from a hairstyle model catalog, and "Jade Julia," whose image came from a web page called "Beautiful Girls Wallpaper."Wayne Black, a former law enforcement group supervisor under Janet Reno's public corruption department in Miami believes the Awans were likely laundering money.
If a customer showed up looking to buy a car from Cars International A, often referred to as CIA, Abid Awan - who was managing partner of the dealership while also earning $160,000 handling IT for House Democrats - would frequently simply go across the street to longstanding dealership called AAA Motors and get one. [...]
While Imran and Abid Awan ran their car dealership in Falls Church, Va. in the early part of the decade, Drug Enforcement Agency officials a few miles away in Chantilly were learning that the Iranian-linked terrorist group frequently deployed used car dealerships in the US to launder money and fund terrorism, according to an explosive new Politico expose. [...]
In 2010, the CIA dealership took a $100,000 loan from Dr. Ali Al-Attar, who is of Iranian heritage and was a minister in the Iraqi government, according to court records. Al-Attar is a fugitive wanted by the U.S. government. Philip Giraldi, a former CIA officer, wrote that Attar "was observed in Beirut, Lebanon conversing with a Hezbollah official" in 2012-shortly after the loan was made.
"Based on the modest way Awan was living, it is my opinion that he was sending most of his money to a group or criminal organization that could very well be connected with the Pakistani government," said Black
"My instincts tell me Awan was probably operating a foreign intelligence gathering operation on US soil," Black added.
Comment: A smal sample of Awan's activities: