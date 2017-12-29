A mysterious explosion in North Knoxville left hundreds questioning on social media-what caused the boom?Neighbors suggested explanations from thunder to earthquakes, but one possibility stuck out more than the rest.A video surfaced of at least two men who appeared to be behind some type of small explosion. They said they were blowing up a tree stump off Salem Church Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday."I truly believe that's what it was, I mean it sounded identical to what I heard," Kevin Carpenter told Local 8 News reporter Robert Grant.Calls started pouring into law enforcement dispatch, and comments popped up on Facebook. The loud noise even brought some neighbors outside.The men behind the video said they were just doing some farm work. Neighbors said they've heard the boom before."Rumors and stories from some neighbors, or even seeing things on Facebook that seemed weird, like explosions," Gary Roberts recalled.The mystery hadn't been solved by law enforcement Wednesday night.Some in the area also said they thought an earthquake in North Carolina was behind it all.The Knox County Sheriff's Office told Local 8 News Wednesday they had not officially identified the source of the boom.