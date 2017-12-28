Society's Child
Vegan chef, Milan Ross, 'shoots dead estranged wife and two children on Christmas Day'
Yahoo/The Independnt
Wed, 27 Dec 2017 13:45 UTC
Anthony Milan Ross, 45, is said to have shot dead 38-year-old Iris Mr Ross and their young children Nigel, 11, and Anora, 10 months, on Monday. He was also charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and assault against a police officer.
Police responding to a report of gunfire arrived at a block of flats in Phoenix, Arizona, to find Ms Ross' body outside. They later found the children's bodies inside the apartment where their father had barricaded himself.
Officers tried to talk to Mr Ross when he was inside the unit, Sgt Jonathan Howard said. Several hours later, Mr Ross indicated he had killed the two children and began shooting at officers, said authorities. After a brief gunfight, he was taken into custody.
Mr Ross was not hurt, Sgt Howard said. One officer was injured by shrapnel and taken to hospital in stable condition.
Mr Ross is a vegan cook, author and motivational speaker who promotes a plant-based lifestyle using his middle name. He claims to have lost some 100kg in weight after cutting out meat and dairy products.
On Christmas Day, hours before the shooting, he posted a video of himself singing "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" with his son, filmed the day before.
Mary Wogas, Iris Ross' sister, told ABC15: "I received a text yesterday about 2.52pm. Two messages, first one saying 'I just killed Iris and the kids'. The second message was 'with a gun'.
"I knew that man was very unstable. I knew he had a very, very dark side. I didn't know it was this dark."
Police had initially indicated Mr Ross no longer lived at the complex in Phoenix and was visiting the area for the holidays, but court documents listed the apartment address as his residence.
Officers did not give a motive for the shooting, which they said they were investigating as a domestic violence incident. Mr Ross is due in court on 3 January.
When we talk about compassion we talk in terms of being kind. But compassion is not so much being kind; it is being creative [enough] to wake a person up.
Recent Comments
what i find interesting is that the number 58 has always been 58.... so several hundred people were all shot and 58 died, no further deaths at a...
Wow! This is one of the best articles I have ever read about the human condition right now. I have been doing a lot of brutally hard work on my...
I enjoyed watching Harding squirm, as he was unable to give any coherent answers to Aaron Mate. Is that the best of the west? What a retard, no...
Still trying to blame it all on a most-likely innocent patsy. Same as it ever was.
Very much the way the elderly are treated ... cut the sturdy "old" down and raise up other, weaker varieties.