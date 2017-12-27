Society's Child
Poll: More than half of Russians donate blood and the trend is rising
Source
Wed, 27 Dec 2017 15:24 UTC
Russian blood donors are mostly driven by compassion
"The number of Russians giving blood has surged in recent years. If in 2015 the figure was 39%, in 2017 we already see it at 47%. Among them, 12% gave blood once, 15% several times and 20% more than three times," says the survey posted on the pollster's website on Saturday.
Russian blood donors are mostly driven by compassion to all people (56% of the respondents) or by determination to help a particular person (39%). Only one in ten donors (8%) has given blood just for money.
The once front and center fear of being infected while giving blood (57% of the polled in 2008) is fading and in 2017 just one in five Russians has had such fears.
The pollster noted that Russians felt that there were less shortages of donated blood supplies at present. According to the data, 76% said in 2008 that blood supplies were insufficient compared to 57% in 2017.
Most of the interviewees (81%) are determined to become donors and plan to give blood at events organized at their workplaces, colleges or universities.
The Russian pollster conducted a nationwide phone poll of 1,800 people on December 4-6. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.
"The number of Russians giving blood has surged in recent years. If in 2015 the figure was 39%, in 2017 we already see it at 47%. Among them, 12% gave blood once, 15% several times and 20% more than three times," says the survey posted on the pollster's website on Saturday.
Russian blood donors are mostly driven by compassion to all people (56% of the respondents) or by determination to help a particular person (39%). Only one in ten donors (8%) has given blood just for money.
The once front and center fear of being infected while giving blood (57% of the polled in 2008) is fading and in 2017 just one in five Russians has had such fears.
The pollster noted that Russians felt that there were less shortages of donated blood supplies at present. According to the data, 76% said in 2008 that blood supplies were insufficient compared to 57% in 2017.
Most of the interviewees (81%) are determined to become donors and plan to give blood at events organized at their workplaces, colleges or universities.
The Russian pollster conducted a nationwide phone poll of 1,800 people on December 4-6. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Study: Eating fish at least once a week linked to improved intelligence and sleep!
- Democrat pick for top Judiciary Committee replacement signals likely impeachment preparation for Trump
- Terrorizing the skies since '95: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
- Destroying your mind and making you fat: There is nothing healthy about Canola oil
- Republican Rep. Francis Rooney calls for 'purge' of FBI 'deep state' people
- Ancient military fortress network discovered in northern Syria
- Robots being used by San Francisco animal rights group to deter homeless people
- EU's plot for greater integration will see creation of 'EU identity'
- Senate waits until Christmas to reveal it has payed $1.5 million in harassment settlements
- Poll: 89% say multiculturalism has failed in Bradford, UK
- Oops! Sen. Orrin Hatch tweets he's 'grateful' for an editorial which calls for him to step down
- Very bad science: Study suggests people from poor countries should eat less meat due to environmental concerns
- Appalling Dickens-style Christmas tour of Los Angele's Skid Row
- Macrons tightens screws on refugees in unlikely deadline to get them off the streets
- Nine celebs who are 2017's most hideous "feminist' sex abuse-enablers
- Data hidden in Inca knot code discovered by Harvard undergrad
- Biden reveals in memoirs US meddling in Ukraine
- Aaron Maté vs Luke Harding: What happens when a Russiagate skeptic debates a professional Russiagater (VIDEO)
- Flashback: Insurance companies pay-off doctors with massive bonuses for vaccinating babies
- Poll: More than half of Russians donate blood and the trend is rising
- Democrat pick for top Judiciary Committee replacement signals likely impeachment preparation for Trump
- Terrorizing the skies since '95: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
- Republican Rep. Francis Rooney calls for 'purge' of FBI 'deep state' people
- EU's plot for greater integration will see creation of 'EU identity'
- Senate waits until Christmas to reveal it has payed $1.5 million in harassment settlements
- Oops! Sen. Orrin Hatch tweets he's 'grateful' for an editorial which calls for him to step down
- Macrons tightens screws on refugees in unlikely deadline to get them off the streets
- Biden reveals in memoirs US meddling in Ukraine
- Friends in need: Russia loans Turkey 55% of cost to buy 4 S-400 missile defense systems
- Syrian government forces launch operation to liberate jihadist-held Idlib province
- Chief of Russian General Staff: US is using its bases in Syria to retrain, rebrand and redeploy ISIS
- NATO steps up its use of offensive cyberweapons
- Putin submits application for 2018 presidential poll
- The FBI strategy: Stonewall Russiagate until next year's Congressional elections
- Strategic competitors and the petro-yuan bombshell
- North Korea invites the US to prove Pyongyang's WannaCry connection with a show of evidence
- Moscow: Ukraine-bound US-Canadian weapons may end up in ME terrorists' hands
- 'Fake news' reports a US-China 'Korean crisis' intel hotline
- Israeli deputy FM Hotovely: Ten more countries 'could' recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
- Hungary criticizes arrogance of US State Department's 'liberal cabal'
- Robots being used by San Francisco animal rights group to deter homeless people
- Poll: 89% say multiculturalism has failed in Bradford, UK
- Appalling Dickens-style Christmas tour of Los Angele's Skid Row
- Nine celebs who are 2017's most hideous "feminist' sex abuse-enablers
- Aaron Maté vs Luke Harding: What happens when a Russiagate skeptic debates a professional Russiagater (VIDEO)
- Poll: More than half of Russians donate blood and the trend is rising
- Chechen leader Kadyrov's facebook account blocked due to US sanctions
- Parent of 'transgender' teen: 'We have to fight this radical movement'
- Where European populism is going in 2018
- Gunman kills one and injures three others in shooting rampage at Moscow factory
- Israel's Shin Bet accused of coercing false confession and imprisoning innocent man for two years
- How "Star Wars" lost its way to identity politics
- Russia takes the lead in Arctic exploration
- Checkmate: Israel chess federation demands compensation for Saudi visa ban
- Minister rules out link between HAARP and Iran earthquakes
- Gambian migrant tries to steal cross from Milan Christmas tree, gets detained
- Rolling Stone settles final defamation lawsuit with UVA fraternity
- 14yo girl who sent explicit photo to boyfriend could face 10 years in jail
- Sign contract before sex? Political correctness led by the Left is going to take the passion out of love
- Alleged British 'drug smuggler' escapes death penalty in Egypt for banned narcotic
- Ancient military fortress network discovered in northern Syria
- Data hidden in Inca knot code discovered by Harvard undergrad
- Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal secrets of mysterious Polynesians
- Romanticizing the hunter-gatherer way of life
- "What were they thinking?!" Russian intellectuals on the Russian Revolution
- Jomon pottery gives clues to ancient culture
- Halley's comet and the calendar
- Sigmund Fraud? New bio traces Freud's journey from one crackpot idea to the next
- Stone Age-carved rocks discovered on Danish island
- The WWII baby-in-a-box mystery: Genetics testing and detective work find abandoned baby's family, over 70 years later
- Ancient Biblical city destroyed by earthquake 1,400 years ago uncovered in underwater excavations
- "Great Man-Made River": Muammar Gaddafi's gift to Libya
- The Julian calendar and the Groundhog year
- First genetic map of Ireland confirms basis for regional identity, Viking and Breton connections
- Declassified US documents prove Gorbachev WAS promised 'no eastward NATO expansion'
- SOTT Focus: The Vietnam War: CIA Terrorism as American Foreign Policy
- Ancient port of Corinth reveals Roman engineering
- Silk Road central: US DoD satellite images reveal extraordinary archaeological sites in Afghanistan
- US law firm report: 'France complicit in committing 1994 Rwanda genocide'
- The US is not a democracy and it never was
- Very bad science: Study suggests people from poor countries should eat less meat due to environmental concerns
- Driverless taxis became a reality in 2017 and hardly anyone noticed
- Heidelberg Uni physicists find evidence of an exotic state of matter
- Yowza! SpaceX launch stuns Californians with mysterious bright light in sky
- Space Skull returns: 'Halloween asteroid' to pass by Earth in 2018
- Biohackers playing God: "We are in the midst of a genetic revolution"
- Saturn's Rings
- Pathogenic research: Scientists can now create air transmissible Ebola and other lethal viruses
- Introducing Russia's new luxury car brand: Aurus
- Russia's hi-speed rail boom: Manufactured locally and set to traverse the world (VIDEO)
- Apple finally admits they slow down older models when a new iPhone is released
- What happened to the oceans on Mars? Scientists now think the water is locked in its rocks
- Study: Cosmic rays trigger climate change on Earth by increasing cloud cover
- Tokyo researchers accidentally discover new type of self-healing glass
- Infinite numbers and the 'grossone'
- Brain imaging bias: Whose brain represents the average?
- A new kind of spiral wave that embraces disorder is discovered (VIDEO)
- Boeing to unveil secret plane that will 'change future air power'
- A new approach for detecting planets in Alpha Centauri
- Peer reviewed 'science' losing credibility due to fraudulent research
- Dead humpback whale found at Point Reyes, California
- Dead humpback washes up on beach in Long Island, New York
- Cosmic rays have 7x more effect on climate; cold weather anomalies spread worldwide
- Harsh Winter Conditions Across Canada this Christmas
- US: Christmas brings Northeast blizzard, bitter cold in Midwest
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily
- Record-shattering 53 inches of snow in 30 hours for Erie, Pennsylvania
- Upwards of 20 inches of overnight snow slams Petoskey, Michigan
- Thundersnow reported around Boston
- Lightning kills 80 people in Cambodia during 2017
- Still duping people years later - Al Gore asks for 'climate crisis' money
- Woman killed by 2 pit bull terriers in Bell County, Kentucky
- Severe weather and high winds leave over 72K in Poland without power on Christmas Eve
- SOTT Focus: SpaceX rocket launch spooks Californians with eerie glowing trail (VIDEOS)
- Vampire bats are killing hundreds of cattle every year in Peru
- Thomas Fire is now the largest wildfire in California history
- Thousands of dead fish without eyes found on beach in Pinetamare, Italy
- 97% climate change consensus? Meteorologists don't think so
- Massive flooding hits Cagayan de Oro, Philippines following Storm Vinta (UPDATE: More than 130 dead)
- 'Weird, strange trumpet sounds' heard in Queens, New York
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Study: Eating fish at least once a week linked to improved intelligence and sleep!
- Destroying your mind and making you fat: There is nothing healthy about Canola oil
- Flashback: Insurance companies pay-off doctors with massive bonuses for vaccinating babies
- Study tells us what we always knew: Family meals may boost kids' physical, mental health
- Animal abuse: California shelter proposing to put all dogs on vegan diet
- The pharmaceutical industry has a 'trillion' reasons: American Academy of Pediatrics attacks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Vaccine Safety
- Australian Federal law acknowledges lag time of up to two months between vaccination and onset of autoimmune disease
- Another day, another diet: The long, strange history of dieting fads
- Rabid vampire bats in Peru killing more cows than previously thought - study
- Senior moments: Poor memory tied to faulty brain rhythms during sleep
- The gut reacts: Repeated low-grade bacterial infections can trigger severe inflammatory disease
- Fasting can boost brainpower and give more energy to neurons
- Going after "vaccine hesitancy": How the medical-pharmaceutical-media apparatus suppresses vaccine safety concerns and protects financial interests
- EPA gives Monsanto an early holiday present - produces a revised cancer assessment that favors the pesticide industry's bottom line over public health
- Loneliness found to have a surprising link to Type 2 diabetes
- The safe first line of defense for clinical depression: Magnesium
- The most vaccinated & most unhealthy state in the United States: Mississippi
- SOTT Focus: Omega-3s and the Brain: Fish Intake Linked to Higher IQ and Better Sleep
- FDA announces plans to target "risky" homeopathic remedies
- SOTT Focus: Science and Mainstream Media Say Cure for Alzheimer's is Salad. Yes, Salad
- Singing your heart out with a group could very well make you happier
- New study suggests that the lower your social class, the 'wiser' and better you are at conflict resolution
- Born this way? Homing in on the complex biology behind homosexuality in men
- Semantogymnastics about Microconsent: The absurdity of demanding explicit sexual consent
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- The great swindle of truth and beauty
- America's painful self-delusion: Resolving our cognitive dissonance
- New research suggests five different types of depression and anxiety each with its own symptoms and effects on the brain
- Interview with Adrian Raine: How to spot a murderer's brain
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
Quote of the Day
Respect for the truth comes close to being the basis for all morality.
- Frank Herbert
Recent Comments
Fiendishly, the Afghan population is set to endure more such American-style freedom with Trump's dispatch of killer troops. Making sure there is...
Maybe the RN feels safer, close to another vessel, in case the propshaft starts leaking again?
Imagine how cold it would be without global warming...
SOTT IS THIS TOLERATED ON YOUR SITE
"You're in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight..." Right there the good general gave away why there won't be no 'big-a$$ war'.